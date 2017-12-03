Pennsylvania meteor fireball
© M. Hankey, AMS
Pennsylvania meteor fireball on December 2, 2017.
If you were looking up at the sky at 3 a.m. Saturday, you may have seen a bright flash of light.

It turns out the flash was the result of a fireball meteor.

WGAL reports the fireball meteor was seen over most of the northeastern part of the country. Fireball meteors are brighter than normal meteors, and usually end with a flash as they disintegrate in the atmosphere.

Numerous photos and videos have made their rounds on social media.