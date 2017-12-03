Society's Child
Cops and gov't employees arrested in massive pedophile sting, people buying children as young as 4 for sex
Matt Agorist
Free Thought Project
Sat, 02 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
Free Thought Project
Sat, 02 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
Scores of people were arrested this week in a multi-agency sting that targeted child predators. "Operation Safety Net" was led by the New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and took down 79 predators, some of whom were attempting to purchase children as young as 4-years-old for sex.
Setting this sting apart from the multiple other stings throughout the country is the fact that it concentrated solely on children instead of simply busting willing adults paying for consensual sex.
As TFTP has reported in the past, arresting consenting adults engaging in sex for money causes far more problems than it prevents by pushing the sex trade into the criminal market and actually fostering illegal human trafficking. Concentrating law enforcement efforts on stopping those who go after children is a much more effective and moral crusade than busting consenting adults for sex.
Operation Safety Net ensnared some of the region's vilest child predators who Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino's office called "hands-on" offenders. According to NBC 10, these sickos included George Castillo, 36, of Inglewood, California, who authorities said asked undercover police detectives to send a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl to Los Angeles for sex.
He was arrested at the Los Angeles airport when he showed up to meet the girls, Porrino's office said.
Castillo faces federal charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and production of child pornography, as well as state charges that include child trafficking, according to the report.
Another disgusting human being to be swept up in the sting was Joseph Donohew, 26, of Brownsburg, Indiana, who tried to offer an undercover detective money to have sex with a 9-year-old girl. He had bought the girl a nightgown from a Disney movie, authorities said. He was charged in Indiana with attempted child molestation, according to NBC 10.
To illustrate just how wide-spread the problem is, law enforcement arrested at least one person in every single county in the state, as well as some from out of state.
It wasn't just basement dwellers and recluses who were busted either. Included in the 79 arrests was a police officer from Trenton-Paul Marinelli, a 20 year veteran of the department-a teacher, a postal worker, and multiple successful IT professionals.
Marinelli was also just arrested in September for possession of child porn and pleaded not guilty. However, it appears that he was able to keep his job on paid suspension only to be busted 2 months later for similar charges.
To aid them in their bust, police used the only electronics sniffing dog in the country to help sniff out USB drives disguised as Lego bricks and other small items like cufflinks.
"The men we arrested lurked in the shadows of the internet and social media, looking for opportunities to sexually assault young children or to view such unspeakable assaults by sharing child pornography," Porrino said in the statement. "We set up a wide safety net in this operation to snare these alleged predators and to protect children, which remains our highest priority."
What this sting illustrates is that the problem of child sex abuse exists in all walks of life, including those tasked with stopping it. TFTP applauds the men and women who devoted the last nine months to Operation Safety Net and their work should serve as an example to the countless other departments who spend far more money and time going after people for possessing a plant or for their illegal window tint.
When there is clearly a child predator in every county in New Jersey, wasting taxpayer dollars to kick in doors in the middle of the night to arrest people for possessing a plant becomes one of the most asinine tasks a police officer can do. If these resources that were applied to the drug war were shifted over to stopping the exploitation of children, rest assured, these predators' days would be numbered.
Reader Comments
win 52 2017-12-02T20:59:41Z
Yes, yes, yes, is the flap blowing in the wind? It's not enough yet but it's a good start.
"What this sting illustrates is that the problem of child sex abuse exists in all walks of life , including those tasked with stopping it."
No shit Sherlock! No-one surprised anymore.The biggest concern now is people becoming benumbed to it all. Its like "Oh, ok, another pedo operation exposed... Just never know these days huh... crazy times we livin'... what can we do tho... I dunno... Check out my new iPhone!"
No shit Sherlock! No-one surprised anymore.The biggest concern now is people becoming benumbed to it all. Its like "Oh, ok, another pedo operation exposed... Just never know these days huh... crazy times we livin'... what can we do tho... I dunno... Check out my new iPhone!"
While I applaud anytime one of these monsters who shouldn't be living is arrested. I've been studying this topic long enough to know that the pedophiles are buried deeply in the political realm as well as city and state positions and the entertainment industries. What pisses me off though is how easy it would be to identify them all. Their Achilles heel is that most download pictures from the Internet. So all the authorities would have to do is either add tracker code to images, or create fake images with the code embedded and post the pics to websites these scum infest. But the truth is the law enforcement agencies don't want to bust all the pedo's because many are also cops, members of other law enforcement agencies as well as those leading the same agencies or in high positions of other industries.
If the pedo's are ever to be eliminated, it will be the people that do the job, not the government or law enforcement.
If the pedo's are ever to be eliminated, it will be the people that do the job, not the government or law enforcement.
Ragnar.... i m sorry to say but you aint 'knowed' nothing yet.
Peds start IN THE FAMILY!!
Peds start IN THE FAMILY!!
This sting isn't even a band-aid, it's no more than water on a festering wound to appease the masses screaming for a solution/resolution. No resolution will ever come because the darkest, most evil religion on earth is headed up by those who control the world, the money, and the political and government servants who serve them. Child sex and porn are only the tip of the iceberg.
One word: CASTRATION.
Not only might the prospect of that deter these creatures, but those that were caught and surgically altered would find their sexual drives considerably diminished. Why should the taxpayers have to pay for their meals and housing in jail?
And if that punishment does not stop them, the next offense should be treated with excision of the penis. Then they can watch all the kiddie porn they like - it would be hard to masturbate when there is nothing down there to masturbate with.
Problem would be, how does one get governed by a Statehouse or Congress of 100% geldings? Or a police force and church filled with people who have to wear adult diapers?
Not only might the prospect of that deter these creatures, but those that were caught and surgically altered would find their sexual drives considerably diminished. Why should the taxpayers have to pay for their meals and housing in jail?
And if that punishment does not stop them, the next offense should be treated with excision of the penis. Then they can watch all the kiddie porn they like - it would be hard to masturbate when there is nothing down there to masturbate with.
Problem would be, how does one get governed by a Statehouse or Congress of 100% geldings? Or a police force and church filled with people who have to wear adult diapers?
Lemuel Gulliver Oh please, we are a civilized people we must have life in prison without possibility of parole. That way we can all be safe. Having these people in the hands of private prisons, corrupted prisons, well it's a chance we have to take, and to pay for until they die.
Which brings me back to Castration. Works for men, not so much for females, but what does work well is a rope.
Which brings me back to Castration. Works for men, not so much for females, but what does work well is a rope.