Earth Changes
Dead humpback whale found off Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland
CBC News
Wed, 11 Oct 2017 12:55 UTC
Pictures of the carcass were posted to social media Tuesday and it's believed the creature is near the community of Lamaline, which had another bloated whale carcass wash ashore in 2014.
DFO said it does not know the cause of death.
Don't touch
"Situations like these are unfortunate ... we remind the public that physical contact with whale carcasses is discouraged due to the possibility of disease transmission or injury," DFO said in a statement.
The department added that Fisheries and Oceans Canada "does not have a role in the disposal of this whale."
Responsibility lies with the municipality, the provincial government if it is on Crown land or Parks Canada if it's within a National Park.
Last week, the results of necropsies revealed that four North Atlantic right whales found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this summer died of blunt force trauma, while two died after being entangled in fishing gear.
Quote of the Day
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
- G.I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
Oh no Bill...........WHAT HAPPENED ??
Another thing not keepin' its dick in check! Off with IT!!
WTH ?????? its really all I can say.........
Oh NON!! lets cry LOL LOL ... those things have friends?!! :O well... figures in the land of the vulgar n unstably sick
As said in other articles, this case is not unique. It happens ALL THE TIME! The only unique thing about this case is that it's getting coverage....