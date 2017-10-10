A terrified family in Chile ran for cover as a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck the country on Tuesday morning.The quake, which was moderately deep at 51 miles (82 kilometers), struck the Tarapaca region in northern Chile at 3.32am local time on Tuesday.Chilean authorities have not reported any deaths or infrastructural damage.When the earthquake struck, a Chilean family filmed as they ran for cover in their home.Video footage shows glasses shaking as noise rumbles in the background. The camera goes black as the filmer dives under what appears to be a table.As the video ends, a young child can be heard crying.The epicenter of the earthquake was 45 miles (73 kilometers) east of the port city of Arica, and 54 miles (87 kilometers) southeast of the larger Peruvian city of Tacna.The follow-up earthquakes did not exceed the magnitude of 4.8.The regional director of the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry in Tarapaca said there were no deaths or infrastructure damage to the area.The quake did not meet the conditions needed to generate a tsunami on the country's coast, according to a SHOA report.A magnitude 5.5 quake struck the Tarapaca and Antofagasta regions on October 5 without causing deaths or visible damages.