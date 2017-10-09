© Unknown

"I want to make it perfectly clear. We're leaving here today. Dad's picking the child up and he's going to be vaccinated regardless of what Mom did or didn't do."

Unfortunately in America, the end result of cases like Bredow's are becoming more and more common.

The reality is that the judge and the court are taking a known and dangerous medical risk with another person's child that they have no right to take

At minute 3:30 makes clear her forced vaccination agenda.

Mom goes to jail for not vaccinating her kid. But what is this case really about? On @FOX2News - @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/0uXe5Bowbx

— Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) October 4, 2017

"If the contempt consists of the omission to perform some act or duty that is still within the power of the person to perform, the imprisonment shall be terminated when the person performs the act or duty or no longer has the power to perform the act or duty..."