At least ten people were killed when rains coupled with gusty winds and lightning hit parts of this district in the past 24 hours.in Chardari's Ghagarwada shivar in Dharur taluka of Beed district when they had taken shelter under the tree during the rains.The deceased were identified as Asaram Aghav (28), Dipali Gholve (21), Shivsala Munde (21), Usha Aghav (25) and Vasali Munde(25).In a separate incident, 55-year-old woman of Loan gaon village in Majalgaon taluka died in a similar incident while sitting under a tree.Three deaths were reported in Paithan and Kannad taluka in the district.Thirty-one-year-old Rameshwar Shere from Dhakefal village died when lighting struck on him near the bridge of Yelganga river. In another incident at Rahatgaon village, one woman Yashoda Fasate lost her life due to lightning.Twenty-one-year-old Sandip Sonawane died when lightning struck on him during the heavy rains.Chandrabaga Dhabade (52) hailing from Dhopateswar village in Badnapur taluka of Jalna district died in Dev gaon shivar last evening when lightning struck her.Meanwhile,the return monsoon has also damaged standing crop in the state.Source: United News of India