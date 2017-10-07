Two people were killed and as many as 11 were injured when a lightning struck a school in Asean residential area in Dewantara Subdistrict of Aceh District, Sumatras Aceh Province, on Saturday.Spokesperson of Lhokseumawe Aceh Province, Commissioner Ahzan, stated here on Saturday that most of the victims were students of Al Alaq Dewantara Junior High School.The lightning struck a tree near the schools canteen, where the students were taking a break while it was raining outside.The canteen owner and several students were shocked and fainted after the lightning struck.They were taken to PT Arun Lhokseumawe Hospital for treatment."Two people were killed, one is in critical condition, and 10 are receiving treatment," Ahzan revealed.The victims were identified as Muhammad, 50, a becak driver and resident of Tambong Tunong Village, Dewantara Subdistrict; and M Zaki, 13, a student and resident of Ulee Madon Village, Dewantara Subdistrict.