British man facing 3 years in jail for accidentally touching man in Dubai bar
RT
Sat, 07 Oct 2017 19:48 UTC
Scottish electrician Jamie Harron, 27, was arrested for public indecency while on holiday in Dubai. While in the Rock Bottom bar, he put his hand out to stop himself spilling a drink and inadvertently touched a local man's hip, according to Harron's representatives.
Harron has reportedly lost his job and spent upwards of £30,000 ($39,000) in expenses and legal fees since he was first arrested in the country three months ago.
"It is quite outrageous that he has been held in the country for so long already," the chief executive of NGO Detained in Dubai, Radha Stirling, said. "This is another example of how vulnerable tourists are to arrest and detention in Dubai and at how drawn out and disorganised legal proceedings are."
It's reported that Harron spent five days in a Dubai prison where he was forced to share a small cell with eight other men, before his passport was confiscated and he was released on bail.
"I have spoken to Jamie, who is under immense pressure and stress," Stirling said. "He was expecting to appear in court on Sunday, but the court moved the date without telling him or his lawyer. This led to a sentence of 30 days' imprisonment for failing to present himself at the hearing."
Harron's arrest is the latest in a "shocking trend in sudden arrests" and "false detentions" in the UAE.
"What is scary about these arrests, is that they happen utterly out of the blue, without warning, and without the individuals involved having any idea that they are being sought. Anyone who has had business or financial dealings in the UAE could be at risk," Stirling said.
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
Recent Comments
Too Smart?!! Must be written by an american hand. LOL Why cant you take pictures of his back side? Then i wouldnt have to keep repeating this...
When we're talking about nuclear war the crazy-guy bluffing strategy is just plain dumb and psychopathically reckless on a scale heretofore...
What idiot wants to go to dubai anyways?!
Here's a shocker!! [Link] Visas for sale! Foreign agents need not disclose!! Terrorists welcome!!! Bring cash $$$$! Enjoy the US of A!!!!
Under US law it is illegal to give aid to any nuclear state not signed on to the Non Proliferation Treaty. Israel has not signed the treaty and...