Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS



Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 65 on October 7, 2017Vladimir Putin was born in Leningrad (currently St. Petersburg) on October 7, 1952. His father Vladimir Putin (1911-1999) had been a submariner before World War II. In 1941 he was drafted into the Red Army. First, he served in a mobile internal security battalion of the NKVD (People's Commissariat for Internal Affairs - the then equivalent of the Interior Ministry), and then in the 330th infantry regiment of the Red Army's 86th division. Suffered a serious injury in November 1941. After the war worked as a foreman at the Yegorov Industrial Plant in Leningrad. Mother, Maria Shelomova (1911-1998), a general worker, survived the Nazi siege of Leningrad.Underwent a retraining course of KGB operatives in Leningrad (1976) and in Moscow (1979) at the Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB of the USSR.(currently the Academy of the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR).Academic degree - Candidate of Sciences (Law).Strategic Planning of the Mineral and Resources Base Reproduction in the Context of Emerging Free Market Economy Relations (St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region) at the St. Petersburg Mining Institute.Upon graduation from the Leningrad State University was assigned to a position in the KGB of the USSR.After a course of studies in Moscow was transferred to Department N. 1 (foreign intelligence) of the KGB Office for Leningrad and the Leningrad Region.In 1985, was given an assignment at the KGB office in the German Democratic Republic. Worked in Dresden up to 1990. Held positions of a senior operative, assistant and senior assistant to the chief of a section. Returned to the Soviet Union in January 1990.Starting from February 1990 worked as a foreign affairs assistant to the Leningrad State University's rector and then, as an adviser to Leningrad's Mayor Anatoly Sobchak.In August 1991, together with other officials of the mayor's office came out against the State Committee on the State of Emergency. On August 20, 1991, the next day after the introduction of the state of emergency resigned from the state security service.In March 1994, when Sobchak took over as the head of the city's administration, Putin was appointed his first deputy. Later, when the posts of the head of the city administration and mayor were merged, Putin's position was renamed to deputy mayor, chairman of the city's foreign relations committee.After Sobchak lost the mayoral election in St. Petersburg in June 1996 Putin quit his post.(his immediate superior in that capacity was Pavel Borodin). Supervised the directorate's department of law and foreign property-related matters. Moved to Moscow together with his family.In May-July 1998 - first deputy chief of the presidential staff (at that moment the presidential staff was led by Anatoly Chubais and then Valentin Yumashev).Putin's predecessor in that capacity was Nikolai Kovalyov. Simultaneously, from March to August 1999 - the Russian Security Council's secretary.On August 9, 1999, President Boris Yeltsin said he had made a decision to dismiss the Sergey Stepashin-led government and asked the State Duma to endorse Vladimir Putin as Russia's new prime minister.On August 16, 1999, the State Duma approved of Putin's appointment as prime minister (he received the support of 233 legislators of the 439 who participated in the voting).On December 31, 1999, President Boris Yeltsin declared his resignation thus placing presidential duties in Putin's hands.On March 26, 2000 Russia saw an early presidential election with eleven candidates taking part.Communist candidate Gennady Zyuganov was second with 29.21%.On March 14, 2004 Putin was elected for a second term to have received 71.31% in the first round (Communist candidate Nikolai Kharitonov was the runner-up with 13.69%). The inauguration followed on May 7, 2004.(his appointment was supported by 392 legislators of the 448). His predecessor was Viktor Zubkov.In 2008-2012 Putin led the national party United Russia (without being the party's member).On September 24, 2011, the then President Dmitry Medvedev asked the national congress of the United Russia party to nominate Putin for Russia's president again.Communist Gennady Zyuganov was second with 17.18%. Putin took office on May 7, 2012. Starting from 2012 the presidential term of office was extended to six years under an amendment to the Constitution introduced on December 30, 2008.Commander-in-chief of Russia's Armed Forces and chairman of the State Council, Security Council, Military-Industrial Commission and other advisory bodies under the presidential office.Chairman of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographic Society (since 2010) and the Lomonosov Moscow State University (since 2013).Income declared in 2016 - 8.858 million rubles ($152,000).Holder of nearly 20 Russian and foreign decorations and awards.In 2007, Time magazine named Putin Person of the Year.In 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Putin featured on top of the Forbes list of most powerful persons.In 1999, in cooperation with Vasily Shestakov and Aleksey Levitsky co-authored a book titled Learning Judo with Vladimir Putin.In 1983-2014 was married to Lyudmila Putina (b. 1958, maiden name Shkrebneva, university degree in philology, Romance languages).Daughters: Maria (born in 1985) and Katerina (born in 1986). Both graduated from the St. Petersburg State University.Alpine skiing, ice hockey, fishing.Champion of Leningrad in sambo (1973) and judo (1975). In 2006, was nominated honorary president of the European Judo Union. In 2010, was awarded honorary certificate of Doctor in Judo of South Korea's Yongin university.In November 2014 the international organization Kyokushin-kan karate-do awarded to Putin eighth Kyokushin-kan dan.In 2013, obtained honorary ninth dan in Korea's martial art taekwondo.In 2017, the US cable TV channel Showtime aired Oliver Stone's documentary The Putin Interview, based on more than two dozen rendezvous with the Russian president filmed over a period of two years.