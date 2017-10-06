50 percent more rain than average for September and October.

Florida, Texas, and Louisiana are bracing for another devastating hurricane as Tropical Storm Nate batters Central America.The storm is heading for the US Gulf Coast where it is expected to strike as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday.Storm or hurricane watches have been issued from Louisiana east through Mississippi and Alabama, with a state of emergency declared in 29 Florida counties, the US National Hurricane Center said.A spokesman added: 'The threat of the impact is increasing, so folks along the northern Gulf Coast should be paying attention to this thing.'In Nicaragua, at least 11 people died, seven others were reported missing and thousands had to evacuate homes because of flooding, said the country's vice president Rosario Murillo.Emergency officials in Costa Rica reported that at least eight people were killed due to the lashing rain, including two children. Another 17 people were missing, while more than 7,000 had to take refuge from Nate in shelters.Two youths also drowned in Honduras due to the sudden swell in a river, while a man was killed in a mud slide in El Salvador and another person was missing.'Sometimes we think we think we can cross a river and the hardest thing to understand is that we must wait,' Nicaragua's Murillo told state radio, warning people to avoid dangerous waters. 'It's better to be late than not to get there at all.'where authorities deployed more than 3,500 police.and another dozen were only partially open. In Costa Rica's northwest Guanacaste region popular with tourists many roads were so flooded as to be impassable to all but four-wheel-drive vehicles and horses.An alert was also issued for people to be wary of crocodiles that might be roaming after rivers and estuaries flooded.Concerned football officials were monitoring the situation and postponed a World Cup qualifying match between Costa Rica and Honduras from Friday to Saturday.Costa Rica's main international airport was open, but with multiple flight cancellations and delays.The annual rainy season is currently underway in Central America, a five-month period typically ending in November in which the risk of flooding and mudslides rise.The United States is recovering from two major hurricanes: Hurricane Harvey that tore through Texas in August, and Hurricane Irma in September.Another powerful storm, Hurricane Maria, ripped through the Caribbean in late September, wreaking destruction on several islands, including Dominica and Puerto Rico.Sources: Reuters and AFP