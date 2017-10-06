The quake's epicenter was recorded out at sea and is located parallel to the Fukushima prefecture.
The nation's meteorological agency is reporting a depth of 10 kilometers, with the earthquake measuring at least 6.0 on local seismic recording equipment.
Prelim M6.0 earthquake off the east coast of Honshu, Japan Oct-6 07:59 UTC, updates https://t.co/5BUwzWA3i4The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center currently says there are no tsunami advisories or watches in place. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage, Reuters reports.
A USGS ShakeMap for the area reveals the earthquake occurred at around 5pm local time, more than 200 kilometers from Japan's coast..