Reports Israeli pilots flying US F16s against Hezbollah in Syria, if true, why is Russia silent?Minutes ago, 30 Hezbollah fighters were killed inside Syria.Up to 200 Kurdish pilots are being trained in both Israel and South Africa for war against Baghdad, according to sources on the ground. As we speak, Kurdistan, within Iraq, is becoming an Israeli armed camp.Moreover, sources sayare operating well outside authorized and agreed upon operational zones,Sources say thathas become a regular visitor to Erbil, meeting with Barzani on at least three different occasions,We are also told that Iraq's renewed fighting against ISIS in and near Kirkuk is really the beginning of the war against the Kurds, that ISIS is, in fact, a Kurdish force inside some regions of Iraq.we are told,begin transporting out oil as early as late 2014,Inside Syria today, Israeli forces with ISIS near Deir Ezzor are coordinating a "re-flagging" operation claimed as the US backed advance into key oil regions of Syria, areas that have no history of Kurdish population.Kurds moving into Deir Ezzor backed by the US and Israel, really backed by ISIS itself, plan to occupy much of Syria and choke off oil revenue, weakening Syria and relieving the threat a free and independent Middle East would represent to Israel.