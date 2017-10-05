Six persons were killed on the spot when they were struck by thunder bolt and lightning at Nandinathapura village of Periyapatana taluk in Mysuru district on Wednesday.The incident took place around noon and the victims were tending to cattle when there was a sudden downpour. They rushed to a temple to take cover from the rains.The deceased were identified as Sujay, Puttannaiah, Sudeep, Suvernamma, Umesh and Thimmegowda. The injured were identified as Nagesh, Mahesh and Vishwa. The injured have been shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for treatment, but their condition is critical, according to Periyapatana police which have registered a case and are investigating.Periyapatana and surrounding areas are receiving heavy rains since morning and it is being accompanied by thunder and lightning, said the police.