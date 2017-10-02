Earth Changes
Colorado mountains are expecting up to 2 FEET of snow in what might be the first major storm of the season
Daily Mail
Mon, 02 Oct 2017 19:15 UTC
The National Weather Service issued storm warnings and advisories for most of the central and northern Colorado mountains starting on Sunday and lasting through Monday at midnight.
Satellite images show the heavy snow cover that has already accumulated in the mountains.
The most buildup expected in places with elevation above 10,000 feet.
The mountains along Interstate 70 are expected to get some of the heaviest snowfall - and are predicted to have between eight and 18 inches of accumulation.
Mountains south of the highway are expecting between five and 10.
Denver Post that snow started Sunday morning near the Wyoming state line in Jackson County.
He also explained that the snowfall could make travel hazardous in some areas - and the warned that heaviest bands could reduce visibility to near zero.
In Colorado snowfall is expected in places as low as 8,500 feet along the highway and as low as 7,000 feet where Colorado touches Wyoming.
Radars also show a possibility of severe thunderstorms in the northeastern plains, and potential hail up to one-inch in diameter, and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
'We are kind of in a wet pattern,' Danielson told the Post.
'So there won't be a whole lot of melting initially. Then, toward the middle to late next week, we could see some warmer and drier conditions.'
The rest of the west is expecting a windy, dry and mild week ahead.
