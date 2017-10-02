© JB Hawkins Photography



With the geomagnetic storm on September 29-29, 2017 Earths skies were filled with plasma arcing bows stretching horizon to horizon, reforming into what was previously only ever seen twice before as a single strand. Now the amplification is an aural plasma bow. Earlier in the month there were picket auroras, and more red sprites and back in July 2017, incredibly rare ball lightning.