Society's Child
More than 50 dead, 200 wounded in Las Vegas concert shooting - UPDATES
Sally Ho and Regina Garcia Cano
The Boston Globe
Mon, 02 Oct 2017 12:16 UTC
The Boston Globe
Mon, 02 Oct 2017 12:16 UTC
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said. The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive as not immediately known.
Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly: Pop-pop-pop-pop. Video of the shooting then showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if they were unsure of what had just happened. The gunman paused and then fired another volley of muzzle flashes from the gold glass casino as more victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic. Some said they hid behind concession stands and other crawled under parked cars.
Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said the music stopped temporarily when the first shots began and the tune even started up again before the second round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.
''It was the craziest stuff I've ever seen in my entire life,'' Yazzie said. ''You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash- flash- flash- flash.''
Thousands in the crowd fled as the bullets ran rampant. Monique Dumas from British Columbia, Canada, said she was at the concert, six rows from the front of the stage when she thought she heard a bottle breaking, and then a burst of popping sounds that may have been fireworks. She said as she made her way out, it was ''organized chaos'' as everyone fled. ''It took four to five minutes and all that time there was gunfire.''
In addition to Paddock, police said they located a woman who may have been his roommate - Marilou Danley, 62. Lombardo said they believe this was a ''lone wolf'' attack.
''It's a devastating time,'' Lombardo said.
President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the victims of the shooting in a tweet Monday, offering ''My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!''
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was ''briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas' and "we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.''
Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged onto the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried those struck by gunfire. Nearby Interstate 15 and flights at McCarran International Airport were also halted. Hospital emergency rooms were jammed with victims delivered by ambulance. Others loaded the wounded into their cars and drove them to hospitals.
Jose Baggett, 31, of Las Vegas, said he and a friend were in the lobby of the Luxor hotel-casino - directly north of the festival - when people began to run, almost like in a stampede. He said people were crying and as he and his friend started walking away minutes later, they encountered police checkpoints where officers were carrying shotguns and assault rifles.
''There were armored personnel vehicles, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, and at least a half-mile of police cars,'' Baggett said.
Among those killed were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert and two other on-duty officers were wounded, including one in critical condition, police said.
Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was ''beyond horrific.''
''It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,'' Aldean said.
The shooting at the sold-out Route 91 Harvest festival was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.
Sunday's shooting came more than four months after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. Almost 90 people were killed by gunmen inspired by Islamic State at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal in November 2015.
Live updates from @LVMPD:
Comment: More footage from the scene:
The Boston Globe article above says the shooter "died at the scene". Other reports say he "was fatally shot" in the Mandalay (note the passive tense - they didn't state he was shot by police). The Las Vegas sheriff clarified, saying the shooter had killed himself before police stormed his hotel room. He was in possession of more than 10 guns. Over 400 people have been taken to the hospital.
The shooter's brother told the Daily Mail that Stephen Paddock was a "normal guy" and must have "snapped" (but note that he later says he only talked occasionally to his brother and they were not close):
Eric said that there was 'absolutely no indication he could do something like this' and said that Stephen had no political or religious affiliation.Strangely, ISIS has claimed that Paddock converted to Islam a "few months ago" and conducted the attack on behalf of ISIS. Either "ISIS" is getting desperate in their propaganda, they're just trolling, or truth is stranger than fiction. So far there is no evidence to back up the statement from ISIS. However, as the Free Thought Project points out, an ISIS propaganda video from earlier this year calls lone wolf attacks and features footage of the Las Vegas Strip. The video caused Las Vegas to go on high alert, and the alert was still ongoing as of the shooting.
He said: 'He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something'.
Speaking from his home in Orlando, Florida, Eric said: 'We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded. We have absolutely no idea. Our condolences go to the victims and all their families'.
Eric said that he and Stephen, 64, lived on different coasts - Stephen's last address was in Mesquite, Nevada - and that they did not speak that often.
...
'He's my brother, we don't have a very close relationship but we talk occasionally. There's no rhyme or reason here, it makes no sense'.
Eric said that they were hoping that the police do not shoot dead his brother's girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, who is wanted by the FBI and was living with Stephen in Mesquite. He said: 'She has nothing to do with this, at least from my perspective.'
One witness told media the following:
So there was a lady who pushed her way forward into the first row and she started messing with another lady. She told us we were all going to die tonight - it was about forty five minutes before the shots were fired.The witness also said:
"They escorted her out to make her stop messing around with all the other people, but none of us knew it was going to be serious."Coincidence? (It was almost certainly not Paddock's girlfriend, who is apparently currently in the Philippines.)
She described the lady as Hispanic. The lady was escorted from the venue along with a man.
The unnamed witness, who was attending the event on her 21st birthday, described the pair as short, both around 5 ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall, and looked like "everyday people".
Paddock was known to local law enforcement, but not to federal authorities. No word yet on what his history with the police was.
Meanwhile, gun stocks are soaring, as they usually do in the aftermath of a mass shooting.
Updates: Jake Owen, who was onstage at the time of the shooting, shared his account:
"It got faster and faster, almost like it sounded like it was an automatic rifle. You could hear it ringing off the tops of the rafters of the stage," he told TODAY on Monday, just hours after the shooting. "That's when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone on stage just started running everywhere possible. It was pretty chaotic for sure."Paddock's girlfriend has been cleared of any suspicion (police said: "We have had a conversation with her and we believe her at this time not to have been involved"). More details on how Paddock was found in the hotel:
...
"I just kind of ran like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show," Owen said. "Everyone's asking if everyone's okay. There was blood on people. You can see a couple of folks in the street that looked like they had been shot, lying there."
Owen said the gunfire went on for about 10 minutes. "It wasn't something that just was quick," he said. "It was chaos for a pure 7-10 minutes."
Owen eventually made his way back to his touring bus, parked in a crew lot, and hid inside "because you could still hear gunfire," he said. "It literally was like a movie you've seen before that's not real life," he said.
...
Owen credited first responders for responding quickly to the shooting. "They did everything they could to get out here quickly as possible and take care of these people," he said.
Owen said he was in Las Vegas for the festival but also with friends, including one celebrating a milestone birthday. "We live this life of not being scared, which I think is great, but this is reality these days. This stuff is really happening," he said. "We were all scared."
Police found a cache of 10 rifles in his room, Lombardo said, adding that it was unclear how he managed to keep the weapons from being discovered by housekeeping staff.Police have yet to establish a motive.
Cops were able to locate the room due to its smoke detector, which was blaring as a result of the heavy smoke created from the automatic weapon, a former Las Vegas police officer told CBS News.
"The way the shooter was identified was not from the muzzle flashes, but the smoke detector in the room went off from the amount of smoke that came from firing that fully automatic weapon," said the officer, Randy Sutton.
Update: Local police have clarified that Paddock did not have a criminal record. And according to his brother, he was "not an avid gun guy". However, he was a hunter. (According to WaPo, he was also a licensed pilot and owned two planes.)
Not only did Paddock enjoy listening to concerts, but he specifically enjoyed country music and attending live music events at Las Vegas hotels - the exact scene where he would eventually open fire on 22,000 concert-goers.
Since 2013, he had lived a quiet life in the small town of Mesquite, Nevada. He bought a three-bedroom home in a desert retirement community on the outskirts of town for $370,000 in 2015, according to public records.
"It's a nice, clean home and nothing out of the ordinary," Mesquite police department spokesman Quinn Averett told reporters, as quoted by Reuters. Some guns and ammunition were found inside - not necessarily a remarkable finding, in an area where gun ownership is high.
He had no criminal background, with Las Vegas Police confirming that he had no more than a routine traffic violation on his file.
His own family has expressed "horror" at what Paddock was capable of, killing 58 people and injuring at least 515 others as they listened to country music singer Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Sunday night.
"We are in complete shock, bewilderment, and horror. We have absolutely no idea how in the world Steve did this. Absolutely no concept," an unnamed relative told the Post. "There was nothing secret or strange about him."
The shooter's brother, Eric Paddock, expressed the same level of shock, telling CBS News that the gunman was "not an avid gun guy at all."
"The fact that he had those kinds of weapons is just - where the hell did he get automatic weapons?" he said.
He told CNN he was aware his brother had "a couple of handguns" which he kept in a safe, and "maybe one long rifle," but no machine guns or automatic weapons that he knew of.
"It's like an asteroid fell out of the sky," he said, describing his reaction to the shocking news.
A total of 10 guns, including some rifles, were found in the 32nd floor hotel room which Paddock had occupied since last Thursday. A deceased Paddock was also found at that time, after police officers and a SWAT team breached the room.
Reader Comments
Some of the 200 injured may have been from the stampede...
Regardless, either the shooter was highly experienced with fire arms or there were more shooters. It'll most probably go down as a 'lone wolf' incident though.
Also begs the question of how many 'lone wolves' before it becomes a pack!
Regardless, either the shooter was highly experienced with fire arms or there were more shooters. It'll most probably go down as a 'lone wolf' incident though.
Also begs the question of how many 'lone wolves' before it becomes a pack!
Niall Another dead lone wolf gunman. It seems to be a common reoccurring theme, perhaps related to their vocal chords.
Exactly my thoughts Nial, he would have needed a machine gun and it wouldn't have sounded like "pop, pop, pop"
Maybe the guy was one of these so called militant normals? Or may be not! Either way, this 64 yr old male clearly had a big problem with something.
Militant normals: The replacement for Conservative, Inc.I guess now we're not supposed to be fighting culture wars anymore - man, it's so hard to keep up with these ever-changing new rules! I'm old enough to remember way back to 2016, before Trump got...
Maybe that incident in LV a few weeks ago involving NFL player Martellus Bennett was just a dry run as to what to expect from the crowd, and police response times. As always, we have the patsy to take the heat away from the real criminals.
There are already a few pieces of the puzzle that don't appear to fit. It will be interesting to see how critical free thinkers analyse this in the coming days.
Lone wolf as usual.
Known to police or previously under surveillance - Which is it this time?
Lone wolf as usual.
Known to police or previously under surveillance - Which is it this time?
The singer on stage at the time said that the shooting went on for at least 10 min. I heard the sound of the firing and sounded like a light machine gun to me.
Having heard one at a host of ranges, i can say that it sounded like the sound of the SMG. Range seemed consistent for the Mandalay, I noted a sweeping fire report and on the two short clips of fire i heard a few very close impacts to the camera.
i have not seen the attendance figures, but 50+ deaths is about right for a sniper from that height spraying the area using a 9MM blow back weapon.
Any time now the dominoes of liberty lost will start clicking away......
Having heard one at a host of ranges, i can say that it sounded like the sound of the SMG. Range seemed consistent for the Mandalay, I noted a sweeping fire report and on the two short clips of fire i heard a few very close impacts to the camera.
i have not seen the attendance figures, but 50+ deaths is about right for a sniper from that height spraying the area using a 9MM blow back weapon.
Any time now the dominoes of liberty lost will start clicking away......
If there was only one shooter, he must have had a lot of ammo. Maybe there were more shooters, maybe not. Maybe other shooters had suppressed machine guns. From the sound, the fire rate does not seem that fast.
Terrible violence again.
Deep State using mind controlled shooter?
Cannot see twitter info bc FF security settings.
Deep State using mind controlled shooter?
Cannot see twitter info bc FF security settings.
Your right on Alan (as always )
This theatrics is nothing but us all coming out in the open.... more n more. 4 1/2 months of U.S. battery to go.
This theatrics is nothing but us all coming out in the open.... more n more. 4 1/2 months of U.S. battery to go.
Snapped???? But yet he was there for a few days in the room with guns???? Thats not someone who snaps..........its someone (or many) who planned.
[Link] Jon asks some good questions, as usual!
I'm swaying towards this guy being a patsy. All those guns and nobody that knew him ever saw a single one. A guy that ate burritos.....
Possibly anther psyop to get the guns from us?..
It will be interesting the coming days to see what turns up.
Possibly anther psyop to get the guns from us?..
It will be interesting the coming days to see what turns up.
He was probably a rightwing psycho who got annoyed at some rightwing issue and decided to take his stuff out on people. Reminds me of that guy in Norway who went berserk a couple of years ago. Just initial blink reaction there.
Lets wait and see.
Lets wait and see.
I doubt it.