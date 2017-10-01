Earth Changes
Boy killed by bear in Kaghan, Pakistan
The Express Tribune
Sat, 30 Sep 2017 19:07 UTC
The nearby people rushed towards the spot after hearing the growls of the bear and the cries of the boy and witnessed the boy being thrown into a ravine.
Noor died on the spot. Bear encounters are not common in the area whereas leopard and wolfs attack has been witnessed in the past. The residents of Kund Salbori were unclear that what prompted the bear to attack.
In May 2016, a man was wounded in a bear attack in Mahandri Bachla village in Mansehra.
According to police 70-year-old Waliur Rehman was in a field in the village when he was attacked by a wild bear. The villagers heard his screams, rushed to the field and rescued him.
A number of people have been injured in bear-attacks in Mansehra district. On November 8, 2015, three people were injured after being attacked by bears in separate incidents in Kaghan Valley. On October 20, 2015, a minor was wounded in a bear attack in a village in Jabar Devli union council of Mansehra.
The attacks, according to wildlife experts, were due to people encroaching upon habitat of the bears.
Source: APP
