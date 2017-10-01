An elderly man was mauled to death in a bear attack in Chichinar village of Aloosa locality in Bandipora district on Saturday morning.An official said that Nazir Ahmad Chauhan, 75 son of Umer din Chauhan a resident Chichinar was attacked by a bear early morning"He died on the spot after being attacked by the bear," he said. Meanwhile, PDP General Secretary Nizam-ud-din Bhat visited ChichinarGujjar Patti to express sympathies with the victim family and demanded compensation from the wildlife department to the family.He said that wildlife department should be made active in Bandipora because there are such threats to lives of human beings and animals in several areas of Bandipora like Tanghat, Panar, Sumlar, Ajas, Malangam, Binlipora, Kudara, Doban and Chuntimulla.