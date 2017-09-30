© Neon Nettle

"Peter was my doctor for many years. He was a fantastic Dr. and better friend to so many folks. People will be shocked and heartbroken. RIP Doc and bless your family."

"Seriously, do not bring up the other doctor in the realm with Dr. Cianfrani, it's reprehensible."

"He warned my family that flu shots were dangerous and that we should avoid them when we first started seeing him. I knew then he was one of the good guys. Such sad news."

"I loved him...he was my doctor for 20 yrs, always charming and caring. My heart goes out to his family and the staff at Pennsburg Family Practice, many of them have been with him for years too."

A doctor who warned families about the dangers of mandatory vaccines has been found dead a day after he was reported missing.The body of Dr. Peter Cianfrani, 70, was discovered by search teams on Wednesday morning just off of the Perkiomen Trail in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.The longtime family doctor, who disappeared Tuesday was discovered in an isolated woodland area near a trail by searchers.The Perkiomen Trail is a 19-mile-long multi-use rail trail along the Perkiomen Creek, with the trail mostly being gravel.The longtime family doctor, who disappeared Tuesday was discovered in an isolated woodland area near a trail by searchers.The Perkiomen Trail is a 19-mile-long multi-use rail trail along the Perkiomen Creek, with the trail mostly being gravel.Although the trail is popular with hikers, it's unclear why Dr. Cianfrani was up there or why his body was found in a wooded area away from the trail.The cause and manner of death are pending although police claim that his death is most-likely a suicide and won't be investigated as "suspicious".Dr. Cianfrani had worked in Montgomery County as a medical practitioner for years and was a well-trusted family doctor.One patient said that she knew he "was one of the good guys" after he warned her that flu shot "were dangerous" and advised her family to avoid them.Messages of condolences for the much-loved MD have flooded social media with patients and locals struggling to come to terms with his sudden and unusual death.One former patient said:Another well-wisher said that no other doctor could compare, saying:One patient described him as "one of the good guys" saying:A nurse that worked alongside Dr. Cianfrani said:NBC reports: Cianfrani was reported missing by his family Tuesday at 8:19 p.m. Police found his SUV later that night parked at the Crusher Road entrance to the Perkiomen Trail. His body was found about a half a mile away from his vehicle. Cianfrani had been a doctor more than 40 years and worked with Pennsburg Family Practice on Geryville Pike in the small northwest Montgomery County borough.According to an online biography, Cianfrani graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1974, and he was affiliated with Saint Luke's Quakertown Hospital, Pottstown Memorial Medical Center, and Grand View Hospital.