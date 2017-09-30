© Hayato Murai



Torrential rain in the Tokyo metropolitan area caused landslides and flooding that disrupted train services and stranded motorists on the morning of Sept. 28.Although the heaviest downpours have passed, the Japan Meteorological Agency is still urging people to take precautions against possible disasters.according to the agency. Four passenger vehicles in the area were stranded on flooded roads around 5:30 a.m.The Chiba prefectural center of flood disaster prevention said the water level reached the threshold that could cause the Kamogawa river to overflow at the observation point in the Kaisuka district of Kamogawa.East Japan Railway Co. suspended 15 express train services for parts or all of the Uchibo and Sotobo lines in Chiba Prefecture as of 1 p.m.All train services between Ito and Izukyu-Shimoda stations on the Izu Kyuko Line in the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture were suspended in the morning. They started to resume operations shortly after noon.The heavy rain was caused by a low pressure system with a rain front moving across the Japanese archipelago.