As summer comes to an end and we enter the fall season we connect the dots in health news. We will discuss Iron - what is iron overload? Can high levels of iron contribute to disease? Also we will look at brown and white fat, what's the difference? Is one better than the other when it comes to wellness and disease prevention? New research has come to light about chronic inflammation fanning the flames of depression, can our diet really effect our mental state? And finally 'think before you ink', are there hidden health risks when it comes to tattoos?Zoya joins us with another interesting pet health segment: 'Happiness and suffering. How to deal with daily struggles. And why we should choose our suffering and be happy about it.'01:50:02