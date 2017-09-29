High Strangeness
The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
Troy Moon
Pensecola News Journal
Sun, 24 Sep 2017 20:47 UTC
Get your smirks out now, if you must. Now, let's be serious.
Thirty years ago this fall, sleepy Gulf Breeze was gripped by a UFO phenomenon that became national and international news. The "Gulf Breeze Sightings," as they came to be known, became some of the best-known UFO sightings in history, and the lore from that frantic fall of 1987 is still debated today.
The Gulf Breeze Sightings were referenced on The X-Files. studied by The History Channel and other cable programs, and dissected and argued on Internet sites galore.
Most dismiss the UFO photos at the center of the Gulf Breeze Sightings as a hoax - most, but not all - yet so many others at the time also claimed to see unexplained flying craft in the Gulf Breeze area - so close to both Pensacola Naval Air Station and Eglin Air Force Base, of course.
Here's what happened in a very small nutshell. (It's a convoluted case.): American's love their UFO's. Buzz60's Emily Drooby (@emilydrooby) has the story. Buzz60
Ed Walters, a Gulf Breeze building contractor, began producing photos of UFOs he claims he took in his front yard on the evening of Nov. 11, 1987. The photos show a well-defined craft shooting a blue beam toward him. Walters claims to have seen and photographed UFOs on various occasions during the 1987 fall and winter.
It became big news. Soon, dozens of people were claiming to see UFOs over Gulf Breeze, including a few local Gulf Breeze politicians, and dozens more would flock to Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze and other nearby locales to hunt the skies for UFOs.
There's a lot more to it than that, but "hoax" seems to be the predominant opinion, even among many UFO enthusiasts and researchers.
"I really don't have a good opinion on whether they're faked or not,'' said George Williams, state section director of the Florida Mutual UFO Network in Tallahassee, and field investigator who has investigated the Gulf Breeze sightings extensively. "There was so much controversy about it and MUFON went back and forth about it for years. ... But he made a model and buried it in the installation? That just doesn't sound right, but I don't know."
Williams said he is considering scheduling a local discussion later in the fall about the Gulf Breeze Sightings - though many on the Internet use "Gulf Breeze 'Sighting'" or "Gulf Breeze UFO Hoax" to describe the events of fall 1987.
But no matter the Walters photos, Williams said Gulf Breeze and Pensacola remain a "UFO hotspot."
"We still get reports of interesting stuff in the area,'' he said. "And in 1987, you had hundreds of people besides Walters reporting sightings. it's always been an interesting area."
