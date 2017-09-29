A lightning strike has killed two police constables and injured another in a tent of their training centre in Bhagalpur district, a senior police officer said.The three persons were in the tent of a constable training centre at Nathnagar when lightning hit the tent at 12.45 am, Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.The constables were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead, the SSP said.The injured constable is out of danger, he added.Lightning followed rains in Bhagalpur and other parts of Bihar late last night.Source: Press Trust of India