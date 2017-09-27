Argentina's Orbita Cero Mendoza reported in its blog that the CIFAD center of the province of Corrientes had "uncovered the fraudulent nature of the video" from which the image was taken.
The image had a viral effect on social media and the Internet at large. It turns out to be a clip from the horror movie "O.V.N.I."
Orbita Cero Mendoza gives us the following information, which is translated below:
"Production company Decar Films reports that the Spanish independent film "O.V.N.I." is the story of an incredible experience recorded by four people who went to a forest in Robledo de Chavela to shoot a documentary on the UFO phenomenon. Their cameras picked up something unusual. The screenplay was written and directed by Diego Carballo & Daniel Carlón, starring Peio Arzak, Sergio Torres, Diego Carballo and Daniel Carlón. The CIFAD report not only highlights the spurious nature of the Parque Mitre alien, but also the viral effect it exerted [on the Internet]."Finding the party responsible for the hoax, says the blog, will be up to CIFAD. They also suggest the possibility that this might be part of some sort of "psychosocial experiment" which could be even more disquieting.
This brings to an end the story of the Corrientes Humanoid.
The CIFAD video (Spanish) is available here.
The Spanish production (1hr 26min) can be viewed here.
Via Orbita Cero Mendoza (Argentina)