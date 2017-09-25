A supra-national intergovernmental criminal organization called the Deep State runs a militarized intelligence agency called the CIA. They make money the way street thugs do. Only instead of ambushing individuals, they attack, ambush, rape, pillage and loot entire countries. Their ambush operations against any doomed nation always camouflaged as the civil rights movement and always starts with an arrival of a private charitable foundation named after George Soros.
Now, imagine that someone invented a powerful antidote to this systemic socioeconomic virus. Imagine that someone created a private charitable foundation. let's say this foundation is named the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation.
Ramzan Kadyrov established a charity in his father's name in 2008. Since its interception, the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation delivered tens of thousands tons of food and medicine supplies to the Muslim nations affected by national disasters and wars in Africa and in the Middle East. The Foundation has also delivered humanitarian aid to Donetsk and Lugansk republics and to the areas of Russia affected by floods and wildfires. This foundation delivers tons of food, medicine and other help to some most desperate and abandoned people whom no one else dares to help. because they are being used as a bait by the Deep State to create social chaos and unrest in the targeted country.
Now, imagine that this foundation is being run by a Muslim scholar, who is respected in all Muslim countries and communities. Believe it or not, but he is someone who can bring together on a short notice not just hundreds or thousands, but a million of people across many countries. Most importantly, the man who runs this charitable foundation is also a Russian military officer. In addition, he is one of those people who will stay in history as a gatherer of Russia's lands, a unifier of the nation and a guardian of the Russian Empire.
The way this antidote works against Deep State driven color revolutions is similar to the way potassium iodide. works as anti-dote to the radioactive poisoning. If to take potassium iodide. immediately when exposed to radioactive materials, the thyroid gland would absorb it and then block the uptake of radioactive iodide.. If you take potassium iodide. before or when exposed to radioactive iodide, there won't be any place for it to go because your thyroid is all filled and the radioactive material will be excreted from your body.
According to an official statement, Russia and Myanmar have a longstanding relationship of friendship and cooperation that began with the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1948. The Soviet Union, and then Russia, had provided over the past 66 years considerable assistance in the development of Myanmar country in various spheres, including in the economic sphere
In June of 2016, Russia's Ministry of Defense and Myanmar signed a defense cooperation agreement. Announcement by the Russian Defense Ministry and by the RT.
According to the official statement, "The signing of this Agreement establishes a solid legal framework for relationships between Russia and Myanmar in the military field, it includes exchange of information on international security and counterterrorism, development of relationships in the field of military medicine, history, topography, culture and recreation of servicemen and members of their families, exchange of experience in the field of peacekeeping as well as interaction during search-and-rescue operations at sea."
Prior to the defense cooperation agreement, Russia has done significant amount of work that resulted in 2014 Economic cooperation agreement between Russia and Myanmar.
In 2015, the Chief of the Main Staff of the Land Forces of Myanmar Lieutenant General Chjo Shwei visited Russia to participate in Army2015 military games and to familiarize himself with the Russian military hardware.
"The relationships of the Armed Forces of Russian and Myanmar are developing and are constantly improving. Your country is a close and good friend for us and I hope that our cooperation will only become stronger," stated Chjo Shwei.
In the spring of 2017, Myanmar announced that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar will visit Russia during the summer
"In course of the VI Moscow Conference on International Security, Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin had a meeting with Deputy Defence Minister of Myanmar Rear Admiral Myint Nwe.Minister of Defence Army General Sergey K. Shoigu welcomes and holds talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing
During the discussion, Deputy Defence Minister stated that the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was to visit Russia this summer."
Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing who was in the Russian Federation visited Archestrakyigar Mehailar Church in Sevastopol at 5 pm standard time on 22 June and gave donation to the church. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing then visited Fortification and Engineering Installations Museum in Balaklava.
Moreover, the senior general visited the Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI) to meet Myanmar army officers who are studying at universities in Russia on June 18.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar is currently moving toward a multi-party democracy system, and the army is involved in the process.
"The Myanmar army is cooperating with the government in every sector. We will see that the constitution is based on a federal system," he said.
At the meeting, the Russian Defence Minister expressed condolences for the deaths of officers, other ranks and officers caused by the Y-8 plane crash tragedy of Myanmar Tatmadaw, and the Senior General expressed thanks for Russian President Vladimir Putin's letter of condolences for the plane crash on 8 June
The two discussed promotion of cooperation between two armed forces, security cooperation,dispatching of Myanmar military personnel to military medical training in Russia, holding of sports events between two armed forces, promotion of cooperation between ASEAN and Russia, exchange of the visit of naval ships as well as high-ranking officials between two armed forces, and dispatching more Myanmar military officials for scholarship training in Russia.
If you know and understand how the scenarios for the color revolutions have been played out, you know that a crash of a military plane with officers onboard is nearly always a sign that an attempt of a color revolution is underway.
It's all started in 2006, with the Shwe Gas Project, a large-scale natural gas consortium with PetroChina, which involved a construction of 770 kilometers gas pipeline through Burma to Kunming in China's Yunnan Province.
Prior to this no one among the members of the Western coalition cared about the plight of the population of Myanmar, but from the moment the country discovered mineral wealth and started selling it to China, the West announced the "violations of human rights" in the country.
Just a simple list of the articles indexed by a search engine tells you the whole story:
- Mar 24, 2007 - Burma: Natural Gas Project Threatens Human Rights, by hrw.org
- May 11, 2013 - Burma: China-Led Oil, Gas Projects Spark Arrests ... to extract natural gas from the Shwe fields off the coast of Burma, a deep-sea port, and overland oil and gas pipelines from Arakan State to Yunnan Province in China, by hrw.org
- Apr 26, 2013 - The dirty fossil fuel secret behind Burma's democratic fairytale, by theguardian.com
- In 2004 an organization was created called The SHWE Gas Movement that uses the domain shwe.org and mail.shwe.org hosted in Kiev, Ukraine. IP Address 77.120.115.197, IP Location Ukraine - Kyiv - Kiev - Kyivski Telekomunikatsiyni Merezhi Llc.
Shwe Gas Movement: Corporate-fascist feel-good scam seeks to crush competition & establish global monopoly with army of NGOs.
CIA's Otpor fist has made its way around the world from Serbia and across the "Arab Spring." It is now "punching" Chinese-Myanmar cooperative development, in particular the "Shwe Gas Project" with funding and support from NED, George Soros' Open Society, and the OCED.As you can see this NED- Soros organization still uses the old British colonial name Burma. So do multiple other "organizations" like burmacampaign.org located in the UK, but hosted in Japan. So does earthrights.org located in Washington and claiming that "over 100 organizations in more than 20 countries marked the Global Day of Action (GDA) against the Shwe Gas Project" in 2012.
Amongst the myriad of organizations listed on Revenue Watch's partnership list, is the Shwe Gas Movement. There are no smiling brown people to be found here, instead the clenched fist of the CIA's Otpor movement can be seen "punching" Chinese-Myanmar oil rigs and pipelines, as well as mobs waving Wall Street-London creation Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy flags in the streets of London.
The reasons why the globalists are opposed to the Shwe Gas Project.
It's a state owned and operated entity with the revenue going to the state budget for social programs, pensions, heath care, education and developing the country's infrastructure.
The pipeline is an integration project with China that provides for the China's investments and developing in the South Asian region.
Myanmar has a defense cooperation agreement with Russia and buys Russian weapons, and its military officers are being trained and educated in Russia.
Designed to carry 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Myanmar pipeline gives China faster supply of oil and gas than from Middle East.
In May 2017, Myanmar Times reported that "Some two million tonnes of oil and two billion cubic metres of gas will be supplied annually for domestic use after the completion of Myanmar-China oil and gas pipelines, the South East Asia Crude Oil Pipeline Co Ltd (SEAOP) and the South East Asia Gas Pipeline Co Ltd (SEAGP) said in a statement.
Those oil and gas supply will support Myanmar's economic growth and improve the livelihood of the people, it added.
Six companies are shareholders in the SEAGP: Chinese state-owned oil and gas corporation China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), Daewoo, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), India-based ONGC Co and India-based GAIL Co."
Thus, Myanmar gas and oil make a healthy competition to the Persian Gulf countries for China's market.
At the beginning of June things were going well for Myanmar. Their pipelines became fully operational in spring, and with the revenue coming they had a great chance to improve the desperate poverty of this former British colony.
In June 25, 2017, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing returns from Russia
"Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and party who were in the Russian Federation left Sevastopol air base onboard a special Russian military plane on 23 June morning and arrived at the Chkalovskii air base in Moscow.But in August, the country was shocked by the appearance of the Myanmar's ISIS, a fake Islamic group claiming to protect the local Muslim population from the militant Buddhists monks.
At the air base, the Senior General inspected an IL-76 TD transport plane used by the Russian military.
In the afternoon, the Senior General departed from Moscow Demodedovo International Airport and arrived in Yangon yesterday afternoon. The Senior General was welcomed at the airport by Commander of Yangon Military Command Brig-Gen Thet Pone, Russian Ambassador to Myanmar H.E. Mr. Nikolay A. Listopadov, Deputy Military Attache Commander Vitaly V. Luchshev and officials."
"The situation deteriorated on August 25, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police stations. Clashes between Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar have claimed more than 400 lives over the past week, mostly Rohingya militants. Another 146,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh," TASS reported.
There is however a couple of wrinkles to this story that should give a pause to all of us.
"Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army" is reported to be a CIA trained militant group lead by the Western "specialists." The group is the "third force" that attacks and kills the government troops and law enforcement and the civilians, Muslims and Buddhists.
Multiple images and videos that the Western media uses are not verified. Most of them have been already proven to be fake.
The Buddhist monks have been killing the Muslims with impunity all along. The militant monks are organized in paramilitary groups that terrorize the local population demanding people to support and feed them, to work for them for free. They involved in kidnapping of children and adults, in slave trade, torture and murders. They intimidate the local people into giving them children to work for them and to be made into monks. The monks don't have their own children and they have to perpetuate their sect. Until recently they were known for horrific tortures and for making items from human skins and bones.
They have been known to kidnap the China's citizens, also, until China took over Lhasa and managed to stop their bloody practices.
They have been idealized by the Western media, because these practices have been perpetuated by the Europeans all throughout the 20 centuries. No wonder that the Tibetan Lama headquarter is located in Langley.
Just recently Dalai Lama opened his ugly mouth and squawked that his dream was to "see NATO headquarter to be moved to Moscow." We all know that he meant NATO invasion and defeat of Russia. After these his words, this neo-Nazi shouldn't even think of showing up in Moscow.
Needless to say that the Russian Buddhists don't practice any of these.
On September 3rd, Tens of thousands protest in Russia's Grozny in solidarity with Rohingyas
What even more, an unauthorized meetings took place in Moscow and in Saint Petersburg
On September 3rd, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement. Comment by the Information and Press Department on the aggravated humanitarian situation in Rakhine State in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
"We are closely following the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State. We are concerned with the reports of continued fighting that has killed civilians and members of the Myanmar Government's law enforcement agencies, as well as the drastic aggravation of the humanitarian situation in this region of the country.On September 6, Putin had a meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China State Council Wang Yang in Vladivostok, during which he said, "The Ambassador told me that during the BRICS summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a new assessment of bilateral relations. He said that Chinese-Russian relations are not just relations, but comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation, as well as friendship. For me, too, this is very positive, good news.
We are urging all the involved parties to launch constructive dialogue as soon as possible for the purpose of normalising the situation in line with recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State headed by Kofi Annan".
Ramzan Kadyrov held a meeting in Grozny and call top help the Muslim in Myanmar
With Russia's political and cultural influence growing, it's interesting to see the Russia's Muslims gaining an international influence. The Chechens have done huge amount of humanitarian work.
- In 2011-2012 Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation delivered humanitarian aid to Somalia
- During the summer of 2016 the foundation sent 120 tones of humanitarian aid to various Syrian provinces.
- December 2016: Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation charity sent 80 tones of humanitarian aid to Syria
- The Akhmat Hajji Kadyrov Regional Public Fund pledged to restore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo, which was destroyed by the Islamic State (IS).Al-Monitor, Geopolmonitor, VestiKavkaza in Russian.
- February 9. /TASS/. Chechnya's Akhmad Kadyrov Fund has organized delivery of more than ten tonnes of food and other relief aid to Syria, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Thursday.
- In September 2016, the fund had sent more than 2,500 sheep, 100 bulls and 10 camels to residents of Damascus, Latakia and Tartus for the Kurban Bayrami. It also provided 7,000 Syrian children with school kits.
- 04 May 2016 Somaliland: Chechens Deliver 240 tons of Russian Drought Relief Supplies
The Chechen delegation which is led by Ziyad Sabsabi Member of the Group Deputy and Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs. Representative of the legislative (representative) body of the Chechen Republic (Russian Federation) were hosted at President Ahmed Mahmoud Silanyo as part of their farewell.
For more analysis of what Chechens do in the Middle East, read an article of Maxim A. Suchkov, an editor of Al-Monitor.
One of the most important aspects of the Chechen influence is the fact that they offer an alternative for other Sunni Muslims of how to live peaceful, productive, modern, prosperous lives in the framework of their customs and beliefs in a secular society along the Orthodox Christians, Buddhists and atheists.
Why did the meetings were held?
"The policies of military and of monks exceed the activities of the Nazis in death camps. The authorities of the country have stripped over 1 million Rohingya of their right to life... The United Nations, the European Union, regional organizations of Southeast Asia, kings, presidents, media outlets keep watch over it without saying anything," Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov said at the rally, Sputnik reports.
The official added that the whole ethnic group was close to extinction and the tragedy had been lasting for years, however, no one introduced the sanctions against Myanmar.
Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Kadyrov's statement.
"I will tell you honestly, I have read about various statements... We know that Muslims perceive these events in Myanmar very emotionally, but I unfortunately did not have time to get acquainted with them personally. I would like to first get abreast, and then somehow give an assessment. I will not do it right now," Peskov said, answering the question about how the Kremlin reacted to Kadyrov's words, according to the vestnikkavkaza.
"As for the opinion of Russian citizens on the foreign policy of the Russian state, everyone has the right to express their own opinion, regardless of his official position," he said at a press conference following the results of the BRICS summit. "This also concerns the leaders of the regions," TASS quotes Putin as saying. The Russian president assured that "there is no 'Fronde' on the part of the leader of Chechnya."
