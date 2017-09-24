© Henry Romero / Reuters



A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The tremor hit at a depth of 60km on Sunday, EMSC reports. The, the agency said.There have been no immediate reports on destruction and casualties yet.On Saturday, a, which is around 700km south of Mexico City. Earthquake warning sirens went off in Mexico City, while the head of the city government advised emergency protocols to be activated.Mexico City suffered a devastating quake on Tuesday that killed over 300 people. Thebringing down buildings and causing power outages in Mexico City and the surrounding region.