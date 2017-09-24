© Henry Romero / Reuters
Members of rescue teams remove debris in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 24, 2017

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor hit at a depth of 60km on Sunday, EMSC reports. The epicenter lies 157km southwest of the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the agency said.

There have been no immediate reports on destruction and casualties yet.


On Saturday, a 6.1 quake hit seven kilometers from the city of Union Hidalgo in the southern state of Oaxaca, which is around 700km south of Mexico City. Earthquake warning sirens went off in Mexico City, while the head of the city government advised emergency protocols to be activated.

Mexico City suffered a devastating quake on Tuesday that killed over 300 people. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake, the second to hit Mexico in just two weeks, is the deadliest to have hit the country in more than three decades, bringing down buildings and causing power outages in Mexico City and the surrounding region.