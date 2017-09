© U.S. Air Force / Reuters

An Air Force Academy cadet, praised for his work with rape prevention programs, could be court martialled and jailed for up to 20 years if convicted of sexually assaulting another man.It's alleged that Fox penetrated the Colorado Springs man with his finger before rubbing against him for sexual gratification, The Gazette reports Fox's defense say that the cadet's actions were consensual and that he and the alleged victim, a student at the University of Colorado, were dating at the time.Fox was known for his work trying to get male victims of sexual assault to report their experiences of abuse. The Department of Defense has said that thousands of male service members are assaulted every year but only a small percentage come forward."[About] 10,800 men are sexually assaulted every year in the military," Russell Strand, a retired Criminal Investigative Service special agent, said in 2015. "[Roughly] 8,000 women are assaulted."Psychologist and researcher Jim Hopper echoed these sentiments. "There's fear of those memories, there's fear of being violated, there's fear that someone might know what happened to them."He added that many victims feel that if they report assaults they feel as though their military career would be finished as a result.