Air Force cadet praised for his work with rape prevention programs charged with sexually assaulting man
RT
Fri, 22 Sep 2017 10:43 UTC
Prosecutors told the court Wednesday that senior cadet Steven Fox sexually assaulted another man he took as a date to an academy dance in 2015. It's alleged that Fox penetrated the Colorado Springs man with his finger before rubbing against him for sexual gratification, The Gazette reports.
Fox's defense say that the cadet's actions were consensual and that he and the alleged victim, a student at the University of Colorado, were dating at the time.
This is the first case of its kind for the academy since the military lifted its ban on gay people serving in the armed forces in 2011. Until then any homosexual acts involving a serving member could have resulted in a court martial.
Fox was known for his work trying to get male victims of sexual assault to report their experiences of abuse. The Department of Defense has said that thousands of male service members are assaulted every year but only a small percentage come forward.
"[About] 10,800 men are sexually assaulted every year in the military," Russell Strand, a retired Criminal Investigative Service special agent, said in 2015. "[Roughly] 8,000 women are assaulted."
However only a fraction of those assaulted report their ordeal, roughly 13 percent, according to Strand, pointing out that the fear of being ostracized, misunderstood or not being believed contribute to this low percentage.
Psychologist and researcher Jim Hopper echoed these sentiments. "There's fear of those memories, there's fear of being violated, there's fear that someone might know what happened to them."
He added that many victims feel that if they report assaults they feel as though their military career would be finished as a result.
Recent Comments
Great and informative article Joe, thank you!
Is the term 'deep state' not another term for deeply infiltrated, subverted and captured state? Or indeed a deep state of hypnosis under narrative...
Then Jesus began to teach the Jewish leaders using parables that their eyes may be opened to the deception in which they believed. He taught them...
Deceit can be very ingenious in the way it hides in what cannot be openly addressed without invalidating oneself in the public eye and attracting...
Great article Joe. I was not understanding this new area of conflict except for a basic understanding of probable US/empire meddling. This article...