Earth Changes
Powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake quake hits island in Vanuatu archipelago; 4th major quake in 24 hours
Henry Austin
The Independent
Wed, 20 Sep 2017 21:40 UTC
An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale has struck off the Vanuatu archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.
The US Geological Survey said it struck in the centre of Erromago, the fourth largest island, which has a population of just under 2,000 people.
However, its depth of 124.4 miles would have dampened its effect, it said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not pose a tsunami threat
Situated to the east of Australia, the island chain is in the so called "Ring of Fire", which is prone to earthquakes.
It was the fourth major earthquake to strike around the world in the last 24 hours - following one in Mexico that measured a magnitude of 7.1, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand and another one with a magnitude of 6.1 striking off the coast of Japan - around 200 miles east of Fukushima.
A tsunami sparked by an earthquake in the Pacific hit the nuclear plant in Fukushima in 2011 causing a major disaster - with the water disabling the emergency generators required to cool the reactors at the plant after they had automatically shut down.
As of Sept 20, 2017 - 7pm Eastern, more than 30,000 are still without power. FPL map and stats here: [Link]
To be expected from the "epicenter of evil"
They don't "wiretap" someone. They "wiretap" everyone all the time. All this "wiretap" talk just helps deflect what the United States government...
Cinicos malditos... pretendem assassinar maior numero possível de civis, para implantar uma área livre de Grande Israel... mandar sirios para...
The fact that Dallas mayor, Earle Cabell, was a CIA asset in the 1950s, and his brother, Charles Cabell, a high-ranking CIA official until 1962,...