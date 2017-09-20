The Tettekope beach in Keta in the Volta Region is the site of a rare scene as a dead whale washed ashore on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

It is unclear what might have led to the death of the whale, but a Chief fisherman in the locality, Seth Kedey, told Cififmonlin.com that the mammal could have been hit by a large vessel.

Reports indicate that a Wildlife Officer in the Keta Municipality, Abdul Karim Fuseini, said the whale was about 39 feet long and 16 feet in height.

"The residents who were amazed at the sight of the dead whale, employed various means to draw much closer to catch a glimpse of it," reports news portal Citifmonline.com

In 2013, there was a surge in the death of marine mammals, particularly whales, in the Western Region, prompting calls that the deaths of the marine mammals should serve as a wake-up call because it may signal the gradual breakdown of sustainability of the marine ecosystem.