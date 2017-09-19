An eye infection that can blind pets could spread to Ireland, owners are being warned.Caused by a parasitic worm it has become increasingly common in mainland Europe.The disease, Thelazia callipaeda or oriental eye worm, isHumans as well as cats and dogs are also at risk from the flies which feed on eye secretions.There have been three recent cases among dogs reported in the UK.The first known case was found in an one-year-old male collie cross recently imported from western Romania just last July.Two further dogs were found to have the disease after visiting Italy and France.All made a full recovery following drug treatment and eye washes to flush out the adult worms.Veterinary expert John Graham-Brown, from Liverpool University, in the BMJ publication Veterinary Record said there was no risk of people catching the infection directly from their pets.But dog owners should be on the lookout for signs of the infection in themselves and their pet if they had recently travelled to continental Europe.Adult worms live in the eyes and tissues and infected animalsHe said: "So far, there has been only one strain of the infection round in Europe. But it's been spreading quite rapidly recently. We are not sure why."We do have this type of fly in the UK as well, so there is the potential for an infected dog to come back and give it to the fly here, and then it could spread."