The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) is investigating the surprise appearance of a large tuna on the shores of Red Bay.A dead 738-pound Atlantic bluefin tuna was reported washed ashore in Red Bay Sept. 12. An initial report erroneously indicated the fish was a whale, misled by the size of the tuna rarely seen on the southern Labrador shores.Carl Bradley, DFO field supervisor, sent some of his crew to sample the otolith and tissue from the tuna to gauge its age and its stock origin.DFO then had the fish carried out into the ocean and sunk so it wouldn't attract predators.Alex Hanke, DFO research scientist, explains there are eastern and western Atlantic stocks of bluefin tuna."There are reports of tuna all around Newfoundland," he said.Hanke believes they may be attracted to the large feeding opportunities on Canadian grounds.However, this tuna is one of the biggest DFO has seen as they've been smaller than average in recent years.Hanke suggests the smaller sizes are due to changing ocean conditions, or because of eastern stock mixing with western and competing in the same ecosystem.Scientists aren't sure of the identity of this particular Atlantic bluefin tuna but will know once they run samples of the extracted otolith and tissue.