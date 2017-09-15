© Jochen Duerr



2017 has been another record-breaking year for whale and dolphin strandings., accounting for 39% of all strandings. In the last seven years the numbers of dead common dolphins washing ashore in late winter/spring has become usually high.The IWDG has been working with the Marine Institute, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Agriculture on a post-mortem scheme to better understand what is causing the death of these cetaceans.There are any number of causes including pollution, disease and natural death but another possible cause is fisheries bycatch - where dolphins are the unintended target of fishing boats.Often dolphins that have washed up on shore there has been the tell-tale laceration marks of having been caught in a net.Irish waters were the first in Europe to be made a whale and dolphin sanctuary in 1991 but since then more than 1,000 suspect cetacean strandings have occurred.