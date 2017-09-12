Torrential rainfall of almost 280 mm in 24 hours fell in Zadar, Croatia, causing damaging floods in the city.

Many roads schools and hospitals in Zadar were closed as a result. Local media report that a bridge was completely destroyed by raging flood water.

Local emergency services received over 1,000 calls for assistance. Since yesterday authorities and emergency services have helped drain 127 flooded buildings.

Local media say that 242 mm fell in just 4 hours. According to Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (Državni hidrometeorološki zavod - DHMZ), 279.6 mm fell in 24 hours to 12 September. DHMZ says the average rainfall for the month of September in Zadar is 105 mm.



Other areas in the Balkans also recorded heavy rain between 11 and 12 September. Tirana in Albania recorded 72 mm in 24 hours and Mostar, Bosnia Herzegovina recorded 50 mm.

The recent rain comes just 2 days after deadly floods stuck in Italy after 250 mm of rain fell in just 2 hours in the city of Livorno, Tuscany. At least 6 people died in the floods.