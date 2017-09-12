Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said he has a vicious form of cancer in his first national interview since receiving his diagnosis on a CNN appearance Sunday.

Doctors diagnosed McCain with brain cancer in July. He was hospitalized in late July for surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. Subsequent tests revealed a primary brain tumor associated with the blood clot.

"I'm fine," McCain told CNN's Jake Tapper. "The prognosis is pretty good. Look, this is a very vicious form of cancer that I'm facing, but all the results so far are excellent."

The Arizona Republican acknowledged the severity of the illness but said it was the latest test in a lifetime of tough fights.


"I'm facing a challenge, but I've faced other challenges," McCain said. "And I'm very confident about getting through this one as well."

McCain returned to the Senate two days after being diagnosed with cancer and after surgery to vote "no" on a Obamacare "skinny repeal" bill in late July, even delivering a dramatic speech in front of all of the Senate calling for a bipartisanship message on health care reform.