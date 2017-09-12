A St Thomas woman is dead after she was reportedly struck by lightning while at her home in Port Morant yesterday.

She has been identified as 33-year-old Marsha Whyte of Works Yard in the community.

It's reported that Whyte was at home yesterday when she went to catch water from an outside pipe during the rain and was struck during a lightning storm.

Whyte was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A post mortem is to be conducted to determine the cause of death.