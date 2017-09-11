Science & Technology
International Space Station forced to seek shelter during massive solar flare
RT
Mon, 11 Sep 2017 16:25 UTC
"Yesterday [on Sunday], the cosmonauts on the ISS received an 'alert' signal, and they had to seek a temporary shelter at the station," Mikhail Panasyuk, the head of Skobeltsyn Institute Of Nuclear Physics in Moscow, said at a press conference.
On Sunday, a solar flare was reported by scientists across the globe. Called X8.2, it "produced a rapid increase in relativistic proton levels," according to NASA.
The increase in proton activity coincided with a time at which the ISS was nearer the sun, according to Panasyuk. The proton stream was higher than that of the powerful solar flare that took place on September 7, he said. "A powerful proton stream can break through ISS shell," he added.
Solar flares are huge bursts of radiation released by the sun. The Earth's atmosphere protects us from the worst effects of the resulting radiation storms, but if the flare is big enough, it can disrupt GPS satellites, certain radio frequencies and other global communications temporarily.
Earlier in September, the sun shot out at least six solar flares, according to NASA data. Global communications and some GPS systems were temporarily affected on the side of the Earth facing the sun at that time.
One of the flares was an X9.3, over four times as powerful as the first and largest solar flare in the current 11-year solar cycle that began in December 2008, according to NASA.
X-class solar flares are the largest explosions that take place within our solar system, shooting out jets of plasma that can reach up to 10 times the size of the Earth in length.
See Also:
Latest News
- Depression is a physical illness? More doctors and scientists agree on the link between inflammation & depression
- Canada deported hundreds of migrants to war-torn countries according to government data
- Disturbing school drill held children hostage by school official threatening to kill them
- Feds spend $138,000 asking four-year-olds about their 'internal sense of gender identity'
- Media manipulations: How CBS used color adjustments to make Steve Bannon 'look bad' On 60 Minutes
- Pennsylvania mother stabs 8-day-old baby in the face, tells cops 'it was the Devil's baby'
- 'Weapons for tyrants': UK blasted for inviting human rights abusive countries to arms trade fair
- Despite toxicity Chlorpyrifos is still in use
- International Space Station forced to seek shelter during massive solar flare
- 230 years after the Constitution, America is walking a dangerous road
- 'Forbidden Science': Interview with world-class UFO researcher Dr. Jacques Vallée
- Berkeley researchers find that people have 27 distinct emotional states - not 6 as previously thought
- Killary's "crazy, floating eye" returns as she blames Comey for election loss
- 'There Will Be No New Korean War': What Putin Knows That Western Pundits Don't
- Deir ez-Zor Residents Describe Horrors of Life Under US-backed 'ISIS'
- 'Antifa' activists clash with far-right demonstrators in Oregon & Washington, 9 arrested
- San Francisco meteorologists baffled by bizarre isolated winds that whipped Bay Area
- Scientists now think a deep reservoir of water exists beneath the moon's surface that could help support a colony
- Is 50 the new 60? UK's public health service warns one in 10 men has a heart a decade older than their actual age
- Pentagon fearing 'space Pearl Harbor': US could miss out on chance to ban weapons in space
- Canada deported hundreds of migrants to war-torn countries according to government data
- Media manipulations: How CBS used color adjustments to make Steve Bannon 'look bad' On 60 Minutes
- 'Weapons for tyrants': UK blasted for inviting human rights abusive countries to arms trade fair
- 230 years after the Constitution, America is walking a dangerous road
- Killary's "crazy, floating eye" returns as she blames Comey for election loss
- 'There Will Be No New Korean War': What Putin Knows That Western Pundits Don't
- Deir ez-Zor Residents Describe Horrors of Life Under US-backed 'ISIS'
- Pentagon fearing 'space Pearl Harbor': US could miss out on chance to ban weapons in space
- Russian Defense Ministry says Russia sends sappers to help demine liberated parts of Deir ez-Zor
- Syria summary: A new clash looms in Syria's east
- The US global hegemony comes to an end
- Russia runs massive military drill as Trump threatens WW3 'reviewing plans to send weapons to Ukraine
- 'Must be resolved peacefully': Putin and Merkel talk North Korea crisis ahead of UNSC sanctions vote
- US' proxy power grab thwarted in Syria, will now target Russia more than ever
- Brexit chaos: Labour MPs plan to defy Jeremy Corbyn in parliament
- Disturbing facts about what happened on 9/11
- Facebook faces €1.2mn fine in Spain for privacy violations
- Mainstream media silence hides extreme US embarrassment at losing another war - Assad and Syria prevail
- Trump at Pentagon on 9/11 anniversary: 'America cannot be intimidated'
- Sweden and NATO allies launch biggest military exercise in 23 years amid 'Russian threat'
- Disturbing school drill held children hostage by school official threatening to kill them
- Feds spend $138,000 asking four-year-olds about their 'internal sense of gender identity'
- Pennsylvania mother stabs 8-day-old baby in the face, tells cops 'it was the Devil's baby'
- 'Antifa' activists clash with far-right demonstrators in Oregon & Washington, 9 arrested
- Crane crash kills one, halts removal of Confederate monument in Texas
- Florida Attorney General warns companies caught price gouging will be publicly called out on live TV
- Climate alarmists get to work: The Hurricane Harvey hustle
- Inside a British prison: Drug smoking inmates brag on smartphones of comfy jail life
- 9/11 anniversary: The US government has proven it 'hates our freedoms' just as much as the 'terrorists'
- Mormon polygamist, Warren Jeffs ordered to pay $16million to church's former child bride
- Awan's former tenant describes his bizarre behavior, suggests IT aide ran clandestine data center in backyard shed
- Foreign troops and civilians injured in suicide bomber attack on NATO convoy in Afghanistan
- British holidaymakers abandoned in Caribbean after French rescue planes refuse to take 'refugees'
- US citizen pleads guilty to fighting on behalf of Somalia based Al-Shabaab terrorist group
- 6 people injured at Frankfurt Airport as suspected 'irritant gas' sprayed at check-in counter
- 2 trains collide in mountain village of Andermatt, Switzerland, around 30 people injured - police
- German media citing secret docs report that 11,000+ blank Syrian passports in the hands of ISIS
- 'We didn't come here to kill': 1,400 ISIS wives and scarred kids stranded in UN-backed Iraqi camp
- 'I'd rather kill myself': UK hacker fights extradition to American 'justice' system
- The self-consuming madness of the SJW
- The Real Smoking Gun on September 11th 2001: WTC Building 7
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Mossad and Moving Companies: Masterminds of Global Terrorism
- SOTT Focus: The Original Pentagon Strike Flash Video: What Hit the Pentagon on 9/11?
- Never forget: The U.S. government has a long and known history of using false flags to achieve its imperial ambitions
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Evidence That a Frozen Fish Didn't Impact the Pentagon on 9-11 and Neither Did a Boeing 757
- SOTT Focus: Comments on the Pentagon Strike
- Group finds & films experimental Canadian fighter jet model at bottom of Lake Ontario
- History textbooks contain 700 years of false, fictional and fabricated narratives
- Egyptian archaeologists unearth 3,500yo mummy-filled tomb in Luxor
- Declassified CIA docs reveal Hitler may have survived WW2, with picture to prove it
- Ancient texts hidden beneath years of writing in manuscripts at St. Catherine's Monastery discovered
- Was Britain, not Germany, to blame for beginning of WWI?
- A pictorial tribute to old Raqqa, Syria
- Secret CIA docs reveal what US intel worried most about Soviet Navy capabilities
- Satanic verses: Dark Web helps decode 17c letter penned by 'devil-possessed' nun
- Asteroid impact caused devastating tsunami in 11th century Britain
- Ancient Maya may have known about periodic meteor showers
- DNA test confirms iconic Viking warrior was a woman
- Unique Byzantine mosaic uncovered in Jerusalem's Old City
- Underground rooms discovered in Henry VIII's Greenwich Palace
- International Space Station forced to seek shelter during massive solar flare
- Berkeley researchers find that people have 27 distinct emotional states - not 6 as previously thought
- Scientists now think a deep reservoir of water exists beneath the moon's surface that could help support a colony
- Healing with the turbulent powers of plasma jets?
- Monster storms like Irma start off the coast of the Cape Verde islands, say researchers
- Sun unleashes major X8.2 solar flare, second strongest of the cycle & 4th X-class in a week
- US forecast models have been quite awful compared to European ones during Hurricane Irma
- Bacterial biofilms use bursts of electricity to communicate
- NASA: The sun emits its sixth solar flare in just five days
- New research reveals a way to detoxify dirt - infrared lasers
- Sine-wave speech: People who hear voices in their head can also pick up on hidden speech
- Gaydar: Stanford U. creates computer algorithm that can distinguish straight from gay
- Professor Paul McKeigue on Khan Sheikhoun "chemical attack": How to weigh a mountain of evidence
- Flashback: Hurricanes may trigger earthquakes
- Facial recognition technology being developed to identify people whose faces are covered
- Australian researchers find new way to build quantum computers
- Giant sunspot unleashes two more powerful solar flares including X1.3
- SpaceX deploys covert US military spaceplane as Hurricane Irma closes in
- Sun unleashes monster X9.3 solar flare, strongest in a decade
- New research says 'vampires' are people with a blood disorder
- San Francisco meteorologists baffled by bizarre isolated winds that whipped Bay Area
- Storm chaser battles to record 117 mph winds in Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma
- Man bitten by shark in Western Australia
- Southeast Idaho earthquake swarm continues as number of temblors surpasses 200 since September 2nd
- September so far has been an almost apocalyptic month of environmental events
- Guatemala suffers second earthquake in less than 72 hours
- Hurricane Irma: Florida declares State of Emergency as storm upgraded to Category 5 - UPDATES
- Huge swarm of locusts devastate swathes of farmland in southern Russia
- Dead whale discovered at Cape Wolfe, Canada
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake at Reykjanes Ridge off Iceland
- The Telegraph: Sorry global warmists, Hurricane Irma's numbers don't add up
- Why Hurricanes Irma & Harvey are so powerful - it's cosmic rays not CO2
- Ahead of #Irma 'water is literally being sucked out of Tampa Bay'
- Switzerland: Trift Glacier collapses after hundreds are evacuated
- Satellite images reveal eerie 'face' of Hurricane Irma
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Wild Climes, Geopolitical Earthquakes and Putin's Force of Nature
- Driver snaps black smoke rings floating in the sky above the M9 motorway in Scotland
- Hurricane expert Dr. Philip Klotzbach: #Irma at landfall comes in 7th behind 1935 Labor Day storm
- Riders on the storm: Sailor livestreams Hurricane Irma from his boat in Key West, Florida (VIDEO)
- Floods kill at least six in Livorno, Italy; 15 inches of rain in 4 hours
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Depression is a physical illness? More doctors and scientists agree on the link between inflammation & depression
- Despite toxicity Chlorpyrifos is still in use
- Is 50 the new 60? UK's public health service warns one in 10 men has a heart a decade older than their actual age
- Leading world health expert claims UK has worst life expectancy rate in Europe
- New study shows that 'magic mushrooms' or psilocybin greatly relieves anxiety and depression in cancer patients
- Oncologists don't like baking soda cancer treatment because it's too effective and is easy on the pocketbook
- The Detox Project: A short history of glyphosate
- Case study in how the health risks of GMOs have been systematically misrepresented
- Retroviruses: Poorly understood agents of change
- Questionable conduct: Oxford University scientists gave babies trial TB vaccine 'that did not work on monkeys'
- Pharma company created fake cancer patients to push its fentanyl-containing opioid
- Danger! Yet another reason to reduce cellphone usage
- Law of Similarities: Foods that look like the organ they heal
- Do fewer dreams mean you have a higher risk of dementia?
- Another study touts the benefits of fat over carbs
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Write Stuff
- Human antidepressants found in Great Lakes fish
- Scientists invent pen that can detect cancerous tissue in 10 seconds
- Researchers find lack of sleep can contribute to mental health problems
- Microplastic fibers found in tap water around the world, study reveals
- Hearing from the heart: The power of deep listening
- Why aren't we discussing the things we agree on?
- Happy music boosts creative thinking, say researchers
- Does music give you goosebumps? If so, your brain may be different
- Chill out! Your perfectionism may put you at higher risk of suicide
- You'll never be famous — And that's O.K.
- 5 signs that you're a self-learning autodidact
- Teaching people what to do is less effective than teaching them to visualize an outcome
- Mindful moments: Schools start offering yoga & meditation instead of detention
- Study: Same-sex parenting leads to poorer outcomes as children reach their 20's
- Some notes on why I left the SJW cult and how I'm finding myself
- Waking the Tiger: An interview with Peter Levine
- What you do in the first twenty minutes of your day can prime you for success
- Antifa & Neo-Nazi Propaganda: Are you susceptible?
- The epidemic that will destroy America is its permanent state of adolescence
- New study shows that expressions of appreciation help alleviate the burdens of spousal caregiving, relieve stress
- Man who had near-death experience describes what happens to 'good souls' and 'bad souls' after they die
- Saving your sanity and career: Six toxic relationships to avoid like the plague
- Been there, done that? Strange signs that your soul may have reincarnated from a past life
- Adulting and the disappearance of the American grown-up
- 'Forbidden Science': Interview with world-class UFO researcher Dr. Jacques Vallée
- Pennsylvania police officer encounters strange creature with glowing head
- No taxation without predestination: Soldiers testify to large phantom battle seen in the skies of Utrecht, Netherlands in 1574
- Orange UFO comes within 100 feet of passenger plane over Glasgow, Scotland
- Beast of Wale's Bala Lake: New report on resident monster 'Teggie'
- Strange disappearances: The case of the vanishing Lieutenant Paul Whipkey
- Maria of Jesus Agreda, the bilocating 'Lady in Blue' is on her way to Sainthood
- Alien portals, or just clouds? Trio of circular shapes filmed near International Space Station
- Police helicopters circle orb-like UFO over Los Angeles
- Mackenzie Poltergeist: The dark secret of Edinburgh
- Can pets see what humans can't? Why cats & dogs may be more sensitive to the paranormal
- The clearest images yet of Area 51 emerge
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Just a movie or was there more to it?
- Passenger jet has close encounter with UFO at Glasgow Airport
- Not just 'nuts and bolts': Interview with authors of UFOs: Reframing the Debate
- Shattered: A strange saga of the Men in Black
- 'It was terrifying': Exorcist director shares what it was like to film a real exorcism
- Missing 411?: Boy, six, who disappeared while on holiday with his family is found after THREE DAYS wandering in Azerbaijani forest
- Former Air Force pilot once saw a 5,000 mph UFO
- Elaborate hoax? Alleged tomb raiders say they've found 20 3-fingered mummies in Peru - and saw live 'beings' too
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
Irma and Jose break record for strongest simultaneous hurricanes
Quote of the Day
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
- C.S. Lewis
Recent Comments
What The Freaking Hell????
There are five parties involved in this 'dust up' and four of them sit on, or are connected to N.Korean soil and so have vested interests in...
That mask isn't doing him much good down on his chin probably wouldn't do any good even if he had it on his face
Yep, sounds just like that solar minimum we keep hearing about.