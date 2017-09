© SDO / Goddard / NASA



"Yesterday [on Sunday], the cosmonauts on the ISS received an 'alert' signal, and they had to seek a temporary shelter at the station," Mikhail Panasyuk, the head of Skobeltsyn Institute Of Nuclear Physics in Moscow, said at a press conference.On Sunday, a solar flare was reported by scientists across the globe. according to NASA.The increase in proton activity coincided with a time at which the ISS was nearer the sun, according to Panasyuk.he said. "A powerful proton stream can break through ISS shell," he added.Solar flares are huge bursts of radiation released by the sun. The Earth's atmosphere protects us from the worst effects of the resulting radiation storms, but if the flare is big enough, it can disrupt GPS satellites, certain radio frequencies and other global communications temporarily. according to NASA data. Global communications and some GPS systems were temporarily affected on the side of the Earth facing the sun at that time.One of the flares was an X9.3, over four times as powerful as the first and largest solar flare in the current 11-year solar cycle that began in December 2008, according to NASA.