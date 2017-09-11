© US Army



Mark Karlin is the editor of BuzzFlash at Truthout.

With a sweeping and detailed account of how the US rose out of World War II to become the reigning empire, Alfred W. McCoy connects dots that reveal how the role of covert action and torture enhanced its powers. However, McCoy ponders that these may be the last days of US global hegemony. Truthout asked McCoy to talk more about these issues.How did your growing awareness of CIA involvement in assisting with the drug trade in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War awaken you to US strategies of hegemony?In following the heroin trail from Saigon (where many American soldiers were using the drug) into the mountains of Laos (where the opium was grown and heroin processed), I witnessed the full scale of a "secret war" that involved a CIA army of 30,000 local militia and an Air Force bombing campaign that was the largest air war in military history.More broadly, Washington had discovered that covert operations resolved the central contradiction of the age: How to exercise global hegemony in a post-colonial world of sovereign states ostensibly immune to such intervention. In effect,When do you date the beginning of "the American Century," and how was it distinguished from the age of the British Empire?At its peak, circa 1900, Britain managed its global empire with hard and soft power, both the steel of naval guns and the salve of enticing culture.Multilingual British diplomats were famously skilled at negotiating force-multiplier alliances with other major powers, while ensuring its commercial access to secondary states like China and Persia that made up its informal empire. Its colonial officers were no less skilled at cultivating local elites ... [who] enabled them to rule over a quarter of humanity with a minimum of military force.Both forms of British diplomacy were eased by the cultural appeal of the English language, highlighted through its literature, the Anglican religion, sports (cricket, rugby, soccer and tennis), and mass media (Reuters news service, newspapers such as The Times, and the later BBC radio).At the end of World War II and the real start of the "American Century" of global dominion, the United States invested all its prestige and power in forming nothing less than a new world order through permanent international institutions -- the United Nations (1945), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (1945) and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (1947), predecessor to the World Trade Organization. Continuing its commitment to the international rule of law, Washington helped establish the International Court of Justice at The Hague and would later promote both human rights and women's rights.It was the Cold War that translated all this influence into architecture for actual world power. Within a decade, Washington had built a potent four-tier apparatus -- military, diplomatic, economic and clandestine -- for a global dominion of unprecedented wealth and power.Complementing all this steel was the salve of an active worldwide diplomacy, manifest in close bilateral ties, multilateral alliances, economic aid and cultural suasion (Hollywood films, Rotary, basketball and baseball). Its hegemony promoted trade and security pacts that allowed its burgeoning multinational corporations to operate profitably.Adding a distinct dimension to US global power was a clandestine fourth tier that entailed global surveillance by the National Security Agency and covert operations on five continents by the Central Intelligence Agency -- manipulating elections, promoting coups and, when needed, mobilizing surrogate armies.You write of the economic decline of the US as being virtually inevitable. How so?Indeed, in my book In the Shadows of the American Century, I have collected a few all-important but often-ignored indicators that reveal the full extent of China's challenge to American power. In April 2015, the Department of Agriculture reported that the US economy would grow by nearly 50 percent over the next 15 years, while China's would expand by 300 percent and surpass America's in 2030.With supercomputing now critical for everything from code breaking to consumer products, in 2010 China's Defense Ministry beat the Pentagon by launching the world's fastest supercomputer. By 2016, China had not only the fastest supercomputers, now made with Chinese chips, but it also had the most in the world with 167 compared to 165 for the United States and only 29 for Japan.In 2016, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the OECD, tested 15 year olds worldwide, finding China was at the top and American placed 25th in science and 35th in math -- pretty abysmal really.You argue that the US surveillance state and torture are two strategies used to shore up empire. In what ways are these used to try and strengthen empire?In its colonial conquest of the Philippines after 1898, the United States used torture ("the water cure") to extract tactical intelligence and systematic surveillance to control the Filipino political elite through scandalous information about reputed derelictions with sex or money. During World War I, the Army's "father of military intelligence," the dour General Ralph Van Deman, drew upon his years of experience pacifying the Philippines to mobilize a legion of 1,700 soldiers and 350,000 citizen-vigilantes for an intense shoe-leather surveillance of suspected enemy spies among German-Americans, including my own grandfather.During World War II, the FBI took over the army's domestic surveillance and expanded it into a pervasive apparatus that monitored Congress, the media and universities, collecting scurrilous information to coerce compliance. After 2001, the NSA elaborated that model to the global level, monitoring the personal communications of world leaders while scooping up ordinary communications by the billions.By contrast, torture is unambiguously negative. In desperation over their decline, fading empires -- whether Britain, France or the United States -- resort to torture to shore up their waning hegemony, only to find, time and again, that the recourse [to these abuses] discredits their global leadership at home and abroad, accelerating the decline.China plays a significant role in your book as a rival to the US empire. Are we on course for China to supersede the US as the world's reigning empire by 2030?Five years ago, the National Intelligence Council, the nation's supreme analytical body, predicted that, by 2030, China would be the world's number one economy and there would be an historic shift in geopolitical power from the West, which has been dominant since 1750, to the East, which includes everything from India to Japan.As I explain in my book, Obama, one of those rare leaders with an acute understanding of geopolitics, developed a bold strategy, combining military and trade tactics, to check China -- a strategy undone by the Trump White House during its first months in office.To what degree are covert operations -- that is, government or subcontracted activity that is not revealed to the public -- used to sustain US empire?Covert operations were critical to the rise and maintenance of US global hegemony for 40 years after World War II. By this I don't mean espionage, the silly game of spy vs. spy, but clandestine intervention to change governments overseas by promoting military coups and manipulating the outcomes of critical elections, something the US did quite successfully for decades.