Obfuscating the unnatural nature of the GM process and ignoring its unsettling features

This can create serious problems by inducing metabolic imbalances or upsetting complex biochemical feedback loops.

Denying the significant differences between GM crops and those bred conventionally

Declaring the safety of GM crops by dishonoring the standards of science

The research was not designed to meet the standards of a carcinogenicity study. It did fulfill the standards for a toxicological study. The troubling toxicological results were reliable. Tumors are supposed to be reported when detected during a toxicological study.

Reports by Other Scientific Organizations Similarly Abuse the Facts

The Falsehoods Are Propping Up the GM Food Venture - But Undermining Science

[1] Altered Genes, Twisted Truth thoroughly backs this statement up; and it demonstrates that various publications purporting to establish the safety of GM foods issued by the Royal Society, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Medical Association, and similar organizations rely on multiple misrepresentations. John Ikerd, Professor Emeritus of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the University of Missouri, has stated that the evidence with which the book documents this systematic twisting of the truth is "comprehensive and irrefutable."



[2] "GM Plants: Questions and Answers," The Royal Society (May 2016).



[3] The Royal Society's guide employs the terms 'genetic modification' and 'GM process' to exclusively refer to the methods that have been used to create almost all the genetically engineered crops currently on the market, and those methods are the focus of its discussion. It does not deal with newer techniques, such as those referred to as 'genome editing.' Accordingly, this article discusses the GM process on which the guide is focused.



[4] Wilson, AK, Latham, JR and Steinbrecher,RA "Genome Scrambling -Myth or Reality? Transformation-Induced Mutations in Transgenic Crop Plants." Technical Report (October 2004). See also, Latham, JR. Wilson, AK., and Steinbrecher, RA, "The Mutational Consequences of Plant Transformation" Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology (2006) Vol. 2006, Article ID 25376.



[5] A small percentage of an organism's genes are always in an expressive mode because it's essential that their products be constantly available.



[6] "Genome Scrambling -Myth or Reality? Transformation-Induced Mutations in Transgenic Crop Plants." (cited in note 4) at p. 1.



[7] The term "genomic shock" has been used in connection with tissue culture by several biologists. One example is: Kaeppler et al., "Epigenetic aspects of somaclonal variation in plants," Plant Molecular Biology 43 (2000): 179-88; 181.



[8] There are some modes of non-GM crop development that induce a greater number of unpredictable effects than pollen-based reproduction, and many GM proponents claim that two of them (inducing mutations via radiation and via chemicals) have greater potential to do so than does GM. However, not only are there are sound reasons to contest this claim (as explained in Altered Genes, Twisted Truth), because the guide's authors employ the term 'conventional breeding' to denote only pollen-based reproduction, the soundness of their assertions must be judged by comparing the properties of that particular mode with GM.



[9] "Elements of Precaution: Recommendations for the Regulation of Food Biotechnology in Canada." The Royal Society of Canada (January 2001). National Research Council and Institute of Medicine of the National Academies (NAS), "Safety of Genetically Engineered Foods: Approaches to Assessing Unintended Health Effects" (Washington D.C.: The National Academies Press, 2004). The chart on page 240 of this report indicates that the processes used to produce the vast majority of the GM crops that have been cultivated and consumed are many times more likely to induce unintended effects than is pollen-based breeding, even when the effects of tissue culture are not factored in.



[10] The species are Agrobacterium tumefaciens and Agrobacterium rhizogenes. The rarity of finding their genes within plant genomes is discussed in: Matveeva, T. et al., "Horizontal Gene Transfer from Genus Agrobacterium to the Plant Linaria in Nature," Mol Plant Microbe Interact 25, no. 12 [December 2012]: 1542-51.



[11] T. Kyndt, et al. " The genome of cultivated sweet potato contains Agrobacterium T-DNAs



with expressed genes." PNAS vol. 112 no. 18, 5844-5849 (2015)



[12] Because the virus containing that promoter is not a retrovirus but a pararetrovirus, its DNA ordinarily doesn't even enter the DNA of the plant cells that it does infect, let alone the entire genome of plants. And in cases where it may have been inadvertently integrated into a genome, it would most likely have been inactivated.



[13] Fedoroff, N. and Brown, N.M., Mendel in the Kitchen: A Scientist Looks at Genetically Modified Foods (Washington, DC: Joseph Henry Press, 2004) p. 103.



[14] Transposons can be activated through the disruptions caused by the insertion process and also through those induced by tissue culture. And some scientists think they could also mobilize due to destabilizing effects of the powerful viral promoters.



[15] Mendel in the Kitchen (cited in note 13) pp. 104-05. However, Fedoroff points out that wide crosses between "very distantly related plants" can activate transposons.



[16] The key issue is whether GM is more likely than conventional breeding to induce unexpected, potentially harmful changes in a new plant that were not present in the parental generation. And it's clear that the likelihood is greater - especially considering that the guide's authors employ the term 'conventional breeding' to refer solely to pollen-based reproduction.



[17] "Elements of Precaution" (cited in note 9) p. 185.



[18] Dona, A., and I. S. Arvanitouannis. 2009. ''Health Risks of Genetically Modified Foods.'' Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition 49 (2): 164-75.



[19] Domingo, J. L., and J. G. Bordonaba. 2011. ''A Literature Review on the Safety Assessment of Genetically Modified Plants.'' Environment International 37 (4): 734-42.



[20] Krimsky, S., "An Illusory Consensus Behind GMO Health Assessment," Science, Technology & Human Values, November 2015; vol. 40, 6: pp. 883-914., first published on August 7, 2015



[21] For a detailed discussion, see Chapters 6 and 10 of Altered Genes, Twisted Truth. Extensive documentation is also provided in GMO Myths and Truths.



[22] Seralini, G.-E., et. al. 2012. ''Long Term Toxicity of a Roundup Herbicide and a Roundup-tolerant Genetically Modified Maize.'' Food and Chemical Toxicology50:4221-31 (retracted 2013). Republished in Environmental Sciences Europe 26:1-17 (2014).



[23] That study was Séralini's long-term test, referenced in note 22.



[24] Ewen, S. W. B., and A. Pusztai. 1999. ''Effects of Diets Containing Genetically



Modified Potatoes Expressing Galanthus nivalis Lectin on Rat Small Intestine.'' Lancet 354 (9187): 1353-54.



[25] Editorial: "Health risks of genetically modified foods," The Lancet 353, May 29, 1999: 1811 and Horton, R., "GM Food Debate," The Lancet 353, issue 9191, November 13, 1999: 1729.



[26] Flynn, L. and M. Gillard, "Pro-GM food scientist 'threatened editor'," The Guardian, October 31, 1999. The Lancet's editor stated that the Royal Society exerted "intense pressure" in an attempt to "suppress publication."



[27] For instance, the Society's Biological Secretary asserted that the Lancetpublished Pusztai's research "in the face of objections by its statistically-competent referees." But because five out of the six referees voted for publication, the Secretary's implication that more than one objected is false - and the implication that each of the five scientists who voted favorably lacked competence in statistics is almost surely false as well. (Bateson, P., "Mavericks are not always right," Science and Public Affairs, June 2002.) The unjustness of the Society's attack is more extensively described and documented in Chapter 10 of Altered Genes, Twisted Truth.



[28] Although the authors do not specifically mention the Pusztai study, or any studies besides the long-term one conducted by Seralini's team, their categorical assertions logically encompass it; and those assertions misrepresent it.



[29] National Academy of Sciences, "Genetically Engineered Crops: Experiences and Prospects" (Washington D.C.: The National Academies Press, 2016)



[30] For an examination of the letter's inaccuracies, see the article I co-authored with David Schubert, a professor and laboratory director at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

About the author