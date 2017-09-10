She writes:
Hours before Irma hits, the water is literally being sucked out of Tampa Bay. I took this photo at the end of my street. This was at Albany and Bayshore 15 min ago.Others are observing the same thing:
The same thing happened in the Bahamas when #Irma approached there:
The danger here is that once winds reverse and the eye gets closer, the water comes rushing back as dangerous storm surge.
See this graph of Sea Level from Naples:
