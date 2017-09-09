Lawyer Ty Clevenger says the FBI is desperately trying to cover its tracks by not releasing former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails.



Clevenger spoke with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Thursday night about his efforts to gain access through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. That request was denied and the lawyer said he originally wondered if former president Barack Obama was still running the FBI.



The FBI told him that his request "wasn't in the public interest."



"They're saying the public doesn't care," Clevenger added.



"My understanding of the FOIA law was that the government has to have a compelling reason to deny your right to see public documents," Carlson, one of the co-founders of The Daily Caller, continued.



Clevenger agreed, saying that he was "not asking for her entire FBI file. I'm asking for things that Congress asked for." He explained that he appealed the decision to the Department of Justice which has since granted his request and agreed that "this was a matter of public interest."



"So what do you think the motive was here?" Carlson then asked.



"Former FBI director James Comey had already decided to exonerate Mrs. Clinton," Clevenger answered. "The FBI is trying to cover its own rear end. I think they know this thing is going to look terrible for them. They deep-sixed this, they white-washed it and they don't want the documents coming out just showing how badly they covered it up."



The lawyer insisted that these legal niceties only exist for people like Hillary Clinton and would "never happen" for average citizens.



"If an average lawyer destroyed 30,000 pieces of evidence he would have been disbarred and prosecuted."

