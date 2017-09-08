© SCREENGRAB FROM USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 8.0 struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings in the capital city.

People in Mexico City ran out into the streets after the quake struck, a Reuters witness said.

Its epicentre was 123km south-west of the town of Pijijiapan, at a depth of 33km.

Widespread, hazardous tsunami waves are possible in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, and Ecuador, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.



