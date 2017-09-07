Earth Changes
Signs and Portents: Mutant two-headed pig with two noses and three eyes born in Shaanxi, China
Mirror
Thu, 07 Sep 2017 18:53 UTC
Fears have emerged for the deformed animal's survival following the strange birth on Tuesday at a pig farm in Wangcha, a village in China's Shaanxi province.
Puzzled farmers shared a recording of the mutant piglet, which was born among a litter that is not believed to have suffered the same fate.
Currently, farmers say the piglet is alive - but because of its deformities, it is not known how long it will survive.
Another "mutant piglet" with two bodies and eight legs died minutes after being born on a Chinese farm earlier this month.
Villager Gao Baiqi, who owns the sow, said he had "never ever seen anything like it" and was shocked by the piglet which appeared to have a parasitic twin.
Gao, who lives in Fe County in Linyi City in China's eastern Shandong province, said he found the conjoined twins together with the rest of the sow's litter after they were born.
"Besides having one head, two bodies and eight legs, the piglet appeared normal and had all other organs," Gao said.
It sadly died minutes after being born.
Quote of the Day
The progressive development of man is vitally dependent on invention. It is the most important product of his creative brain. Its ultimate purpose is the complete mastery of mind over the material world, the harnessing of the forces of nature to human needs.
This is the difficult task of the inventor who is often misunderstood and unrewarded. But he finds ample compensation in the pleasing exercises of his powers and in the knowledge of being one of that exceptionally privileged class without whom the race would have long ago perished in the bitter struggle against pitiless elements.
The only organization that would buy worthless social issue ads on Facebook that appear to come from Russia would be the CIA.
She's very thorough! And those cops weren't.
They were very stupid back then, we are oh so much smarter now... Ape to man, ape to man, repeat that chant a dozen times. Hail scientifica! Your...
A nest of vipers. Nothing has changed.
I bet first dates with her are a Blast!!!
