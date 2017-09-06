As many as 16 goats were killed in lightning at Koshala village under Chhendipada block here today.According to reports, Anjulata Sahoo, wife of Bijay Kumar Sahoo of Bankataragadia village had taken the goats for grazing them near the house. At around 3 pm when rain started with lightning and thunder, she stood under a tree after keeping the goats under another tree.The goats were killed in the lightning.Despite MeT prediction about possibility of lightning and thunder in some of the districts every day, the casualties are still taking place in the state.