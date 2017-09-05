A medical student was struck and killed by lightning in Stung Treng on Sunday as he was driving his motorbike, which then spun out of control and injured two passengers on a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction, officials said yesterday.Nhem Heang, Stung Treng district traffic police chief, identified the victim as Phuoy Narim, a 22-year-old ethnic Jarai. Narim was a sophomore at Stung Treng Provincial Medical School but lived in Kaleng commune in Lumphat district in Ratanakkiri.The victim was travelling on National Road 7 when he was struck and his uncontrolled motorbike hit and injured a couple, Pheoun Ven, 45, and Sok Deoun, 42, from Kratie province.