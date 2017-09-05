A medical student was struck and killed by lightning in Stung Treng on Sunday as he was driving his motorbike, which then spun out of control and injured two passengers on a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction, officials said yesterday.

Nhem Heang, Stung Treng district traffic police chief, identified the victim as Phuoy Narim, a 22-year-old ethnic Jarai. Narim was a sophomore at Stung Treng Provincial Medical School but lived in Kaleng commune in Lumphat district in Ratanakkiri.

"The forensic police examining the body at the site claimed that victim died of lightning, not [due to] the traffic accident because the body had a burnt mark on the neck and his hair was burned as well as the victim's helmet," Heang said.

The victim was travelling on National Road 7 when he was struck and his uncontrolled motorbike hit and injured a couple, Pheoun Ven, 45, and Sok Deoun, 42, from Kratie province.