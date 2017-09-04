Initial disaster relief amounting to $7.85 billion as already been pitched to Congress by the Trump administration.
However, Abbott believes the scale of the devastation is similar to Hurricane Katrina, which caused in excess of $100 billion of damage when it hit New Orleans in 2005.
"In the overall equation the cost of, if I understand it correctly, to rebuild [after] Katrina was over $120 billion and when you consider the magnitude of the size of this storm it is far larger than Katrina," Abbott told CNN.
Abbott's storm damage bill estimate comes as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator William Long said states cannot rely entirely on the crisis fund.
Speaking to Face the Nation on CBS, Long described the destruction incurred by Hurricane Harvey as a "wakeup call" for local governments, adding that it was time for states to design their own "rainy day funds" and public assistance programs.
"We need elected officials at all levels to sit down and hit the reset button and make sure they have everything they need to increase levels of self-sufficiency," Long said.FEMA Dir. says #Harvey is a "wake up call" for local officials to give their governors full budget to fund recovery/rainy day funds. pic.twitter.com/pDUnrPqujm
- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 3, 2017
"This is a partnership, but this event is one where we are all going to have to sit down and hit the reset button and figure out how we collectively improve."
