© Shutterstock

Two-thirds of Americans over 21 will quaff a brew this weekend.

Two-thirds of Americans will also host or go to a barbecue.

Americans' favorite barbecue choices are burgers, dogs, chicken and steak.

The majority of those polled from every region of the nation say they'll be at a barbecue, although outdoor chow-downs are the most popular in the East.

Start up the grill. Get the burgers and chicken going. And start imbibing. You deserve it, according to a new work study."We're hard workers. We deserve the day off," says Liz Bagot, a spokeswoman for NationalToday.com, which conducted the survey of 2,000 Americans.It turns out the average American works harder than our Japanese counterparts or the average European worker."Statistics show that Americans work longer hours than the majority of other countries - 137 hours per year more than Japanese, 260 per year more than in the UK," according to the study.By the way, when the comparison is made between the average French worker and the average American worker, we're talking vive la différence."It's the reason we can say 'Thank God it's Friday.' Labor Day is a time to celebrate the benefits we enjoy at our jobs - including weekends off," Bagot adds.She warns there's one thing Americans should be careful to avoid during the holiday: "Work, of course."Apparently, plenty of Americans already agree with the kick-back, unofficial-end-of-summer Labor Day spirit.NationalToday.com's survey found lots of them plan to enjoy the good life this weekend.Here are some of the results of the poll: