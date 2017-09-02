© FNA



After ISIL lost all of its territory in the border region, they negotiated an evacuation deal with the allied forces involved. The US, however, insists that it is not a party to the deal, and feels justified attacking the highway to stop the convoy as a result. The buses are said to contain militants, their families and civilians. The US insists on all of them being killed instead of delivered to Deir Ezzur.The convoy is now effectively stuck smack in the middle of Syria, with no easy way to move on to their intended destination. Centcom Spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon insists the convoy is still being monitored, and that the US would not rule out attacking the buses in the future if they believe it's appropriate to do so.- The War Party in Washington is not happy with the way things have turned out in its regime-change program in Syria.- One way or another, peace will prevail. After that the world will find out how the US and company aided and abetted various terrorist groups in the war-ravaged country - when they talk to the cameras.This is not because as US Special Envoy Brett McGurk demands, "All of the ISIL fighters should be killed on the battlefield, and that busing is inappropriate for them." The US wants them to stay and terrorize.The allied forces of Iran, Syria, Russia and Hezbollah have won the war. The evacuation program is not intended to give a new breather to the terrorist groups.There is still room in Syria for those who regret being part of a foreign-backed regime-change war.Where this leaves the evacuation program is unclear, as the US seems to be holding out for the massacre of ISIL fighters, their families and civilians on the buses, and has threatened to attack the buses if they try to find a new route around the giant hole US warplanes have created in the highway they are traveling on. But one thing is certain:Rather than heed that warning, the US has continued the same strategy of pounding Raqqa into the ground despite the likelihood of civilian casualties. Not to mention that President Trump has relaxed the rules surrounding air strikes earlier this year, meaning military generals on the ground can call in airstrikes from the ground with zero oversight.The scale of things could increase significantly, if the War Party tries and derails the ongoing evacuation program. The program has come to the fore because America's remaining terror proxies are not willing to fight to the death. There are very few die-hard ISIL supporters, and there are many witnesses and activists who have reported incidents of widespread civilian deaths at the hands of US air strikes.At a time when Amnesty International and human rights groups release evidence condemning the US for killing civilians in an indiscriminate fashion, are we just supposed to take their word for it?As horrifying as the terror being inflicted on Syria is, what is occurring right now is not taking place in isolation.These kinds of attacks seem to be occurring daily, and no target is off-limits for the war criminals - even their own terror proxies and entire families.