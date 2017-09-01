Puppet Masters
Petition declaring George Soros a 'terrorist' and seize his assets gains 70k signatures and counting
RT
Fri, 01 Sep 2017 16:41 UTC
The petition was initially launched on August 20 by "E.B." on the White House petitions website and has gained more than 70,500 signatures as of Friday morning. If it reaches the threshold of 100,000 signatures before September 19, the White House will have to provide a formal response.
The creators of the petition on the website 'We the People' say that Soros has "willfully" tried to "destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens." To achieve these goals, the author says, "Soros has created multiple organizations with a sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to destroy the US government."
The "Alinsky model" refers to American community organizer and writer Saul Alinsky. In his book Rules for Radicals, he outlines 13 rules for political struggle to seize power.
The petition calls on the Department of Justice to "immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law."
Another recent high-profile petition, which has already exceeded the 100,000-signature threshold by three times, calls on US President Donald Trump to classify the Antifa activist group as a terrorist organization, accusing them of violence at demonstrations and incitement to kill police.
The White House, however, has left almost a dozen petitions unanswered since Donald Trump took office in February, and is considering shutting the service down.
George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire with a net worth of $25 billion and 33rd richest man in the world, according to Forbes. The 87-year-old investing heavyweight is behind many organizations and projects, some of which have been the target of criticism for years. His Open Society Foundation, along with USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, have been accused of fomenting color revolutions to install governments friendly to the US - from Serbia in 2000 to Ukraine in 2014.
Comment: The evidence against Soros is overwhelming. This is only a small sample:
- George Soros' NGOs exposed manipulating EU elections in 2,500 document hack from DC Leaks
- Leaked emails prove that a Hillary aims to "make Soros happy" - Does a shadow government rule?
- WikiLeaks: Emails show Clinton campaign coordinating with Soros organization
- MoveOn "activists" march against Trump: George Soros begins his color revolution in America
- The Soros subversion control machine and the complicity of organizations
- George Soros 60 Minutes unearthed: "I don't look at the social consequences of what I do"
- Soros: It's Not Easy Being God
Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations' assets under RICO and NDAA lawIt can be signed here
Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.
