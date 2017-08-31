Wednesday was a wet and rainy day for the Netherlands. According to Weeronline,By Wednesday night Leeuwarden had the most rain, with 52.2 millimeters measured. Places like Grouw and Stavoren also got over 50 millimeters of rain. "Locally the total rainfall can climb up to 60 mm by [Thursday] morning", the weather agency said on Wednesday night.According to Het Parool, the heavy rainfall caused problems across the country. Places in Gelderland, Limburg and Noord-Brabant had to deal with flooded streets. And the rain also left lanes on the A10 near Sloterdijk underwater, causing a very busy evening rush hour in Amsterdam.