In Delhi, India, close to half a dozen pilots have reported seeing unidentified flying objects near the city's largest airport every month.

In at least some of the incidents, air traffic controllers have halted flights as a safety measure, although a majority of the incidents involving "mystery objects" have not resulted in flight interruptions, Hindustan Times reported. While police say they have been unable to identify a number of the objects in the reports, this has been due in part to the reports being logged by pilots in nautical miles.

In the past two years alone, there have been hundreds of reports of the mystery objects logged by authorities.

Explanations for the "UFOs" ranges from drones, to balloons, and even bright lights flashed at events nearby, which include wedding celebrations. Aviation authorities have advised partygoers to refrain from using brightly lit fixtures and other light emitting sources when in near proximity to the Delhi airport.

Much like in the United States, the use of lasers, when directed at aircraft in flight, is a punishable offense.

This, under the local legislation section 144 CrPC, states that, "Any person, group of persons, organizers, owners, occupiers, employees contravening these orders shall be liable to be punished in accordance with provisions of section 188 of the IPC."

UFO sightings near airports have apparently been on the rise in other locales around the world, particularly since the advent of the modern drone era. Popular varieties available online can be obtained for just a few hundred dollars, available to hobbyists and other aviation enthusiasts. However, regulations in most countries prohibit operation of drones in close proximity to airports, due to the safety concerns involved.

